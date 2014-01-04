Red Pine intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 metres at Wawa project, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV; RDEXF-OTCQB] reported new results from its 2022 exploration program- at the 100%-owned Wawa gold project, 2 km southeast of the town of Wawa, northern Ontario. Red Pine continues to expand the footprint of mineralization outside the current resource of the Surluga deposit and quantify additional gold bearing structures on the property.

The exploration program of Red Pine continues to validate the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa gold project.

At the Wawa Gold corridor west of the Jubilee shear Zone, drill hole SD-22-371 returned 2.69 g/t gold over 4.01 metres, including 8.48 g/t gold over 1.15 metres.

Exploration confirmed the presence of both high-grade mineralization and multiple gold zones in a newly identified large intrusion-related gold system (IRGS) west of the Jubilee Shear Zone:.

The Abitibi greenstone belt contains several IRGS related deposits. For example, the Young-Davidson and the Cote Gold deposits.

The continuity of mineralization in the IGRS is supported by gold intersections in five drill holes that are covering 175 m in the system, including SD-22-376 that returned 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 metres, including 8.26 g/t gold over 1.38 metres and 19.39 g/t gold over 1.11 metres. At a larger scale, mineralization associated with the IGRS west of the Jubilee Shear Zone can be traced over one km.

A new and near-surface network of extensional quartz veins discovered 80 metres south of the Sadowski vein system in the hanging wall of the Surluga Deposit – expanding the potential for a bulk underground and/or shallow pit constrained resource.

At the Surluga South extension, 600 metres south from resource boundary and at a depth of greater than 600 metres, SD-22-379A returned 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 metres, including 59.70 g/t gold over 0.69 metres (CL).

The company is well financed with over $4 million in cash.

Quentin Yarie, president and cCEO, commented: “The exploration story continues to unfold with additional discoveries made outside the Surluga and Minto resources that remain open down dip and down-plunge. Our drill campaigns from 2021 to 2022 continue to deliver significant intersections at the Wawa Gold Project. The results demonstrate the potential to increase the size of the existing resource on the project with continued exploration. Our recent discovery and confirmation of an intrusion related gold bearing system west of the Jubilee shear significantly expands the potential of a large tonnage shallow gold deposit.”

Highlights: At the Wawa Gold corridor west of the Jubilee Shear Zone, selected drilling intersections of significance in the mineralized system west of the Surluga deposit include SD-22-376, from 115.18 to 255.99 metres, intersected three zones of mineralization containing 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 metres, 4.41 g/t gold over 1.27 metres and 0.35 g/t gold over 26.43 metres.

Indications are that a sizable mineralized system with intrusion-related gold overprinted by orogenic mineralization is located west of the Jubilee Shear Zone; characterized by stacked zones of gold mineralization of variable width and grade with high-grade gold intersected in two zones.

Extensional Vein systems: Discovery of a new quartz vein network located 80 m south of the Sadowski Vein network: SD-22-379A returned 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 metres, including 59.70 g/t gold over 0.69 metres Core Length (CL).

Surluga South target: Proving that gold mineralization extends at least 600 m away from the current boundary of the resource of the Surluga Deposit in the Jubilee Shear Zone: SD-22-371 returned 2.69 g/t gold over 4.01 metres, including 8.48 g/t gold over 1.15 metres (CL).

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size.





