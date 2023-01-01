Relevant Gold drills widespread gold mineralization at Lewiston Project

Share this article

Relevant Gold Corp. [TSXV-RGC; OTCQB-RGCCF] reported gold assays for its 1,560-metre diamond drilling exploration program at its Heavy Hand target, Lewiston Project, located in the company’s 15,095-hectare land package in the South Pass Gold Field, Wyoming, USA.

Drilling intersected shear-hosted gold mineralization in 10 of 11 drill holes, cutting multiple near-vertical shears across a 500 m wide corridor, 600 m along strike, and to vertical depths of 225 m, illustrating a sizeable oxide gold footprint at the apex of a prominent orogenic gold system. Mineralized shear structures are highlighted by 10 m (core length) averaging 0.35 g/t Au in hole 23-LD011 and 6 m (core length) averaging 0.29 g/t Au in Hole 23-LD010 including 1 m (core length) of 0.96 g/t Au. Narrow higher-grade shears are highlighted by 0.5 m (core length) of 1.9 g/t Au. and 0.7m (core length) at 1.72 g/t Au.

“We cut gold in almost all of the first holes ever drilled into a 500 m X 1000 m target, demonstrating that Lewiston hosts a large, fertile orogenic gold system that is begging to be drilled deeper. So far, Heavy Hand checks all the early boxes necessary to quickly evolve into a major gold discovery in Wyoming,” said Rob Bergmann, Relevant Gold CEO. “These results give us a second district-scale, Abitibi-like discovery opportunity and we have another 10 targets in the pipeline ready to advance across our portfolio.”

Eleven holes were completed, totaling 1,560 m of HQ diamond core drilling at the Heavy Hand target with over 90% (10 of 11) of drill holes intersecting reportable gold mineralization (0.1 g/t Au or greater).

Highlights: Hole 23-LD011 returned 10 m core length averaging 0.35 g/t Au from 273m – 283m, including 1 m of 0.96 g/t Au from 273 m – 274 m; 2 m core length averaging 0.37 g/t Au from 302 m – 304 m within fresh Arsenopyrite-Pyrite-Pyrrhotite mineralization.

Hole 23-LD010 returned 0.5 m core length averaging 0.16 g/t Au from 18 m – 23 m; 0.7 m core length of 1.72 g/t Au from 78 m – 78.7 m; 6 m core length averaging 0.29 g/t Au from 99 m – 105 m; 10 m core length averaging 0.10 g/t Au from 137 m – 147 m.

Hole 23-LD009 returned 2.4 m core length averaging 0.30 g/t Au from 13.71 – 16.10 m; 4 m core length averaging 0.18 g/t Au from 80 m – 84 m. Hole 23-LD007 returned 0.5 m core length of 1.9 g/t Au from 69 m-69.6 m.

Hole 23-LD002A: 10.34 m core length averaging 0.1 g/t Au from 117.14 m – 127.48 m within a larger 33.5 m strongly altered hematite-chlorite-biotite-sericite-sulfide shear zone.

The drill holes reported here from the 2023 Heavy Hand exploration program are some of the first efforts to identify district-scale orogenic gold opportunities in the historic Lewiston mining district within the South Pass Gold Fields in Central Wyoming. Heavy Hand is 1 of 6 high-grade targets at the 100% owned 5,620 ha Lewiston project which are permitted and awaiting future drill testing.

“As the first-ever drilling program, the widespread gold intercepts intersected within multiple shears at Heavy Hand illustrate a well mineralized, near vertical gold system, just like we see in the Abitibi Gold Belt,” said Brian Lentz, CXO of Relevant Gold. “The intense alteration and sulfides associated with mineralized shears suggests we are at the top of the system and provides strong vectors for a deeper drilling program. We look forward to getting full geochemical results back and fine tuning our geologic model as we prepare for follow-up drilling.”

The Lewiston Project is located southeast of the Wind River Mountain Range in Fremont County of west-central Wyoming, 65 km southeast of Lander, Wyoming. The property is composed of both private land and public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) totaling 13,887 acres (5,620 hectares) of active BLM mining claims, including 58 acres (23 hectares) of patented claims at Hidden Hand. Relevant Gold has two permitted drill targets at Lewiston with a third permit pending.

Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming – one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

