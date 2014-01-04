Resouro drills 2.97 g/t gold over 16.21 metres at Novo Mundo, Brazil

Share this article

Resouro Gold Inc. [RAU-TSXV] reported further drill results from its exploration program at the flagship Novo Mundo project located in the prolific Alta Floresta gold belt in north-central Brazil.

Hole NMDD 010, located between the main Dionisio and Luisao pits, returned 16.21 metres of 2.97 g/t gold at a depth of 55.9 metres, including 2.29 metres of 11.4 g/t gold at 55.9 metres and 1.08 metres of 19.93 g/t gold at 71.03 metres.

Drill Hole 10 was drilled between the previously announced high-grade NMDD 002 and the historical FNV 009, confirming the presence of multiple ore shoots along the structure.

Resouro Drill Hole 2, located 200 metres west of drill Hole 10, returned 11.65 metres of 5.11 g/t gold from 65.89 metres, including 2.5 metres of 8.09 g/t gold from 66.39 metres and 4.6 metres of 6.30 g/t gold from 72.94 metres.

Historic drill Hole FNV 009, located 84 metres east of drill Hole 10, returned 6.61 metres of 5.47 g/t gold from 62.73 metres, including 5.26 metres of 6.82 g/t gold from 64.08 metres. Further drill results are pending.

Resouro’s preliminary exploration program was designed to target the definition and confirmation of the multiple ore shoot model, as common in the epithermal systems and in the regional deposits. For that, extensive grab rock chip sampling was executed in parallel with the preliminary drilling program. Both the drilling program and rock chip sample results confirm the model of multiple outcropping high-grade ore shoots along parallel structures at the Luisao-Dionisio Target, with three high-grade ore shoots already defined and reported in this round of drilling.

Channel samples and rock chip samples at surface indicate that the mineralization in these intercepts may have continuity all the way to the surface and could be converted to a high-grade resource with substantial true widths that may be amenable to mining in shallow open pits. The next step will be to incorporate these intercepts into a new geological model and complete close-spaced near-surface drilling, up-plunge and along strike, to estimate grade and width continuity along strike and at surface.

In addition, results confirmed the extensions of the mineralization and the structure along the strike for at least 2 km and were successful in defining new parallel structures where high-grade gold mineralization (54 g/t Au, 20.3 g/t gold, 17.8 g/t gold) occurs at the surface. This shows the great upside potential of the target and opens a drilling opportunity for the next exploration program.

The next phase of exploration will focus on infill drilling of the discovered ore shoots for geometry definition and to test extensions along the plunge of the mineralization. Further exploration drilling is also required along the strike and at the parallel structures to identify other high-grade shoots.

The Dionisio-Luisao mineralized zone comprises three major historical open pits aligned E-W along 2.2 km. The Modesto pit is about 300 metres long and lies at the east portion of the area. Luisao is the central pit and is also about 300 metres long, while Dionisio is about 200 metres long and is located at the west portion of the trend. All three pits were the focus of artisanal mining of high-grade oxide ore.

The rock chip sample results received from the lab confirmed the high-grade outcropping mineralization along the strike of the major trend and in an additional parallel trend just about 100 metres to the south. Four samples out of 19 received so far returned grades above 10 g/t of gold.

Samples taken from the Luisao and Dionisio Pits returned high grades of 27.3 g/t and 32.9 g/ Au.

The regional sampling program focused on the extensions of the main trend and is the investigation of parallel structures. Results received to date define a high-grade parallel mineralized trend, about 100 metres south of the major trend.

The drilling completed to date and the grab chip sampling were effective to define three high-grade ore shoots along the strike of one of the major E-W parallel structures at the Dionisio-Luisao target.

Resouro is a Canadian-based company focused on the key exploration asset of the 100%-owned Novo Mundo Gold Project which has received a Trial Mining License from the Brazilian government.





