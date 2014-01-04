Revival Gold drills 2.02 g/t gold over 47.4 metres at Beartrack-Arnett, Idaho

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Revival Gold Inc. [RVG-TSXV; RVLGF-Othat TCQX] reported further results from its 2022 drilling program at the 100%-owned Beartrack-Arnett gold project, located in Idaho, United States.

Highlights included drill hole BT22-243D that intersected 7.92 g/t gold over 2.9 metres and 2.02 g/t gold over 47.4 metres approximately 175 metres below the south end of the south pit area.

These results offer the potential to expand the Beartrack-Arnett mineral resource, with the lengthier mineralized interval grading more than three times the open-pit mill cut-off grade calculated in Revival Gold’s most-recent mineral resource estimate.

The high-grade interval observed in BT22-243D is consistent with the overall tenor of high-grade mineralization observed in the Joss area, located approximately 1.2 km to the south.

In addition to BT22-243D, three other core drill holes targeting the depth extension of mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett were completed in the 2022 program; two in the Joss high-grade target area (BT22-241D and BT22-242D) which was released 22Sep22) and one between the south pit area and Joss (BT22-244D). True widths are estimated to be 40-60% of drilled width.

Results for drill hole BT22-244D are expected in December.

“Today’s results confirm the presence of high-grade gold mineralization in the south pit area at Beartrack-Arnett. Similar grades are also present in the Joss area, which extends approximately 1.2 km to the south. Together, the Joss and the south pit areas encompass some two km of favourable structure, and, in both areas, we see broad mineralized intersections and higher-grade zones. Mineralization is vertically dipping and conducive to open-pit and underground mining,” said Hugh Agro, president and CEO. “Data review is ongoing, and follow-up drilling is being planned.”

Revival Gold is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The company is advancing the Beartrack-Arnett gold project, located in Idaho, United States.

Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho. Engineering work has been initiated on a preliminary feasibility study for the potential restart of heap-leach operations. Meanwhile, exploration continues, focused on expanding the 2022 Indicated mineral resource of 65 million tonnes at 1.01 g/t gold containing 2.11 million ounces of gold and Inferred mineral resource of 46.2 million tonnes at 1.31 g/t gold containing 1.94 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over five km and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions.


