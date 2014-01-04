Robex drills 4.48 g/t gold over 22 metres at Kiniero, Guinea

Share this article

Robex Resources Inc. [RBX-TSXV] reported strike extension drilling results at the SGA complex on its Kiniero Gold Mine in Guinea, West Africa.

Historical resource delineation drilling at the SGA Complex of the Kiniero Gold Mine was focused on the shallower oxide and transitional ore horizons that targeted the central components of the Gobele A, B and C mineralized structures, which supported the historical mine start-up in c. 2002. Beyond this central mining zone of the SGA Complex, historical stepout drilling was limited in testing for extensions of the Gobele mineralized structures that make up the SGA Complex.

During 2020, Robex completed a detailed unbiased remote sensing structural interpretation to the gauge the overall prospectivity of the property, aiding in identifying new exploration targets. This was bolstered in 2021 by the acquisition of the grided data of the previous geophysical surveys over the property, which helped identify the strike extensions of the SGA Complex as being prospective.

Based on this new structural interpretation, Robex commenced a strike extension drilling campaign during 2021 at the previously mined SGA Complex. This drilling campaign was designed to both infill and validate the historical drilling data, as well as to step out and test for new strike extensions. Drilling was executed as both RC and DD drilling to test for extensions of this mineralization, both at near-surface through the oxide horizons as well as at depth through the fresh horizons. Drilling continued from 2021 through to 2022, and remains ongoing.

Results of this drilling have been continuously positive and have clearly confirmed and demonstrated the unmined strike extensions of the Gobele gold bearing system at the SGA Complex, resulting in additional reserve delineations. This reserve delineation drilling supported the recently completed independent Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS, dated 26Aug22) on the Kiniero Gold Project and had a direct impact on the overall PFS pitshell.

Drilling has increased the strike length of the Gobele A, B and C mineralized structures of the SGA Complex within the PFS pit shell from ~450m to ~1,000m, and remains open along strike in both directions. The northeastern extension has a pronounced BLEG (bulk leach extractable gold) Au-in-soil footprint extending for an additional ~1.5km, while the southwestern extension is represented by a ~1,000m BLEG Au-in-soil anomaly that end sharply at the Kelero River, a feature which represents a pronounced geological fault on the property. Drilling has remained ongoing at the SGA Complex and continues to validate and infill the historical drilling data.

Highlighted intersections from the north-eastern extension of the SGA Complex strike extension reserve delineation drilling include:

GDG21-007 returned 56 metres of 1.51 g/t gold from 21 metres, including 28 metres of 2.58 g/t from 43 metres; 22 metres of 4.48 g/t from 139 metres, including 7 metres of 12.65 g/t from 151.10 mettres.

GRC21-016 returned 16m of 1.87 g/t from 16m, including 8m of 3.27 g/t from 23m; 22m of 1.79 g/t from 41m, including 8m of 2.64 g/t from 41m.

GRC21-018 returned 22m of 1.22 g/t from 3m; 2m of 18.56 g/t from 39m and 4m of 3.69 g/t from 143m. GRC22-009 returned 26m of 1.44 g/t from 97m, including 4m of 4.42 g/t from 98m and 5m of 3.40g/t from 236m.

GRC22-013 returned 5m of 5.88 g/t from 2m; 11m of 4.05 g/t from 13m, including 3m of 13.17 g/t from 16m; 13m of 1.18 g/t from 55m and 11m of 1.57g/t from 116m. GRC22-014 returned 2m of 2.73 g/t from 3m; 5m of 1.35g/t from 31m; 14m of 1.20 g/t from 88m and 5m of 3.01 g/t from 134m, including 3m of 4.65 g/t from 135m.

Highlighted intersections from the southwestern extension of the SGA Complex strike extension reserve delineation drilling include:

GRC21-002 returned 4m of 2.18 g/t from 44m; 3m of 2.08 g/t from 63m; 42m of 1.22 g/t from 74m, including 16m of 2.82 g/t from 83m. GRC22-015 returned 9m of 1.75 g/t from 87m. GRC22-030 returned 14m of 3.05 g/t from 88m, including 2m of 13.82g/t from 88m.

Dan Tucker, the Mining Manager for Robex said: “This northern extension of the SGA Complex demonstrates the fantastic near-term upside resource and reserve potential outside of the PFS pit shells. These high-grade results will add significant value to the SGA Complex given the proximal positioning to the main pit.”

Andrew de Klerk, Exploration Manager, said: “The prospectivity of the strike extension of the SGA Complex has been demonstrated by this delineation drilling campaign. Detailed mapping, trenching and auger drilling beyond the current PFS pit shells at SGA and Sabali South is currently underway to ascertain the potential of the pronounced BLEG Au-in-soil anomalies of these extensions that remain untested. Results from these field campaigns will be followed by RC drilling in 2023.”





