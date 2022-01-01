Rockcliff Metals drills 7.2% CuEq over 1.7 metres at Freebeth, Manitoba

Share this article

Rockcliff Metals Corp. [RCLF-CSE; RKCLF-OTCQB] has completed its phase 2 drill program at the historical Last Hurrah zone at its 100%-owned Freebeth property, central Manitoba. The Last Hurrah zone is defined as a near-surface, steeply dipping, high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) lens that is open at depth, to the north and partially to the south. The Freebeth property is part Rockcliff’s extensive property portfolio within the Snow Lake mining camp. It is strategically located within the world-class Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world.

Significant drill results from the 14-hole, 3,168-metre phase two drill program include drill hole LH22-011 that returned 2.9% CuEq (copper equivalent) across 1.7 metres, including 6.7% CuEq across 0.4 m. LH22-012 returned 7.2% CuEq across 1.7 metres, including 14.5% CuEq across 0.5 metres.

LH22-013 returned 2.1% CuEq across 2.7 metres, including 4.1% CuEq across 0.6 metres. LH22-014 returned 3.8% CuEq across 4.2 metres, including 5.5% CuEq across 1.5 metres. LH22-016 returned 6.2% CuEq across 1.5 metres, including 9.5% CuEq across 0.4 metres.

LH22-017 returned 4.3% CuEq across 3.00 metres, including 7.7% CuEq across 0.2 metres. LH22-022 returned 1.1% CuEq across 5.8 metres, including 2.3% CuEq across 2.00 metres.

Ken Lapierre, interim president and CEO, commented: “Our phase 2 drill program has now identified continuity of VMS mineralization across a strike length of over 350 metres and to depths of up to 300 metres vertical. The Last Hurrah zone is strategically located just down the road from our 100%-owned recently drilled high-grade Copperman VMS deposit. Both properties are less than 50 kilometres by highway to the active Snow Lake mining camp where Hudbay controls two processing facilities. The Last Hurrah zone is part of our exploration efforts in the region to identify high-priority targets near existing mining infrastructure. Rockcliff remains focused on target and resource generation on its extensive portfolio of grassroots to PEA-level properties that are strategically located within the world-class Snow Lake mining camp.”

Rockcliff has grassroots to PEA-level, high-grade VMS copper-zinc dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km2 and includes six 100%-owned, high-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits. Rockcliff’s 49%-owned seventh high-grade VMS deposit, the Talbot copper deposit, is a joint venture with Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM-TSX, NYSE], 51%.

