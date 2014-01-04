Rockhaven drills 43 g/t gold, 137 g/t silver over 1.2 metres at Klaza, Yukon

Share this article

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. [RK-TSXV] reported additional assay results from the 2022 exploration program completed at its 100%-owned and road-accessible Klaza property. The Klaza property is located within the Dawson Range gold-copper belt of southern Yukon, a prolific belt that hosts several important mineral deposits, including the Minto Metals Minto copper-gold mine, Western Copper and Gold’s Casino copper-gold deposit and Newmont’s Coffee gold deposit.

The 2022 program utilized two diamond drill rigs that completed a total of 12,042 metres of drilling in 69 holes. The program focused on advancing Klaza toward an updated mineral resource estimate and prefeasibility study through the definition and expansion of its current mineral resources, as well as the collection of data and samples to complete engineering and metallurgical studies on the project. The first batch of drill results, which covered holes testing the Central BRX/Eastern BRX zone structure, was released on 18Jan23.

All results in this news release are from eight holes drilled in 2022 within the Western BRX and Western Klaza zones. Results are still pending for 39 drill holes and will be released once all assays have been received and compiled.

Matt Turner, president and CEO, commented: “The Western BRX and Western Klaza zones could potentially be attractive as two of the centres for early mining in any development scenario developed at Klaza, due in part to their high-grade nature and excellent continuity along strike and down dip. The infill drill holes completed this summer at these zones all intersected significant mineralization. The strongest result came from the core of the Western BRX zone, with a high-grade gold intercept of 43 g/t gold and 137 g/t silver over 1.2 metres in hole KL-22-593. The Western Klaza zone, located 800 m north of the Western BRX zone and within the same fault package, yielded high-grade hits, which included 7.4 g/t gold and 183 g/t silver over 4.2 metres in hole KL-22-580.”

The Western BRX and Western Klaza zones are emplaced within the same fault panel, approximately 800 metres apart, and represent the distal-most extent of their respective mineralized structures within the Klaza deposit. Both are key contributors to the overall precious metal endowment at Klaza.

Within the Western BRX zone, strongly mineralized, epithermal veins are emplaced adjacent to a feldspar porphyry dike that can be traced along the length of the zone. Since its discovery in 2011, a total of nine excavator trenches and 85 diamond drill holes have traced mineralization over an approximate 500 metres strike length and from surface to a maximum depth of 520 metres down dip. The mineralization remains open to extension at depth.

The Western Klaza zone hosts a single discrete vein that has been traced for 400 metres along strike and to a maximum depth of 340 metres down dip. A total of eight excavator trenches and 49 diamond drill holes have targeted this structure.





