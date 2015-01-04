Roscan Gold drills 3.44 g/t gold over 31 metres at Mankouke West, Mali

Share this article

Roscan Gold Corp. [ROS-TSXV; RCGCF-OTCQB; 2OJ-FSE] has identified a new high-grade zone of gold mineralization at Mankouke West, part of the Kandiole project, Mali, West Africa, as a result of its systematic regional exploration activities. Discovery holes include RCMAW23-0009 with 3.44 g/t gold over 31 metres, including 9.23 g/t over three m, 8.46 g/t over three metres and 3.75 g/t over seven m, RCMAW23-0001 with 1.72 g/t over 28 m, including 5.28 g/t over six metres, and RCMAW23-0017 with 1.14 g/t over 50 m, including 4.08 g/t over two metres).

The new discovery is located 2 km northwest from Mankouke South, close to the area which holds over two-thirds of Roscan’s maiden resource. This new zone has been traced so far over an area with a strike length of 450 metres, 50 metres wide and 125 metres vertical depth, and it is open toward northeast and southwest and at depth. This gold occurrence lies in a large footprint of about two km long and 500 metres wide outlined by saprolite geochemistry with arsenic and antimony pathfinders providing expectation for substantial extensions.

This discovery demonstrates the additional gold potential along the Siribaya-Mankouke-Kabaya-Seko regional structural corridor, which stretches over 20 km through Roscan’s land package. Further drill holes are planned to develop this new gold target, with extensive RC holes, followed by deeper Diamond drill holes.

Nana Sangmuah, president and CEO, stated: “This high-grade discovery remains open on strike for about two km and at depth and highlights the excellent prospectivity of our tenement package. This points to further resource growth potential outside the limits of known resources. The proximity of this new zone to the main Mankouke South resource area could enhance ore feed to a potential central processing facility. Since December 2022 we have completed about 10,000 metres RC [reverse circulation] and 5,600 metres of auger drilling to expand the footprint of current resources and results should be available in the coming weeks.”

RC Holes — drill highlights 2023: 3.44 g/t gold over 31 metres from drill hole RCMAW23-0009 from 50 metres, including 9.23 g/t gold over three metres from 50 metres, including 8.46 g/t gold over three metres from 62 metres, including 3.75 g/t gold over seven metres from 72 metres; 1.72 g/t gold over 28 metres from drill hole RCMAW23-0001 from 88 metres; including 5.28 g/t gold over six metres from 111 metres; 1.14 g/t gold over 50 metres from drill hole RCMAW23-0017 from 81 metres, including 5.27 g/t gold over two metres from 97 metres; and 1.49 g/t gold over 15 metres from drill hole RCMAW23-0011b from 85 metres, including 4.08 g/t gold over two metres from 102 metres.

The new Mankouke West mineralization is located along an north-northeast-south-southwest portion of the northeast-southwest regional structural corridor as shown in Roscan Airborne Geophysics survey. This corridor extends from Siribaya (Iamgold/Managem) to Seko (B2Gold) passing through Roscan’s land package (Mankouke South, Kandiole, Kabaya and Moussala targets).

This discovery follows a saprolite geochemistry that initially provided low gold results, but strong arsenic and antimony signatures, defining an anomaly over two km long and 500 metres wide tested by several scissor air core fence lines (80 m holes length), which returned a significant 2.12 g/t over a 12-metre intercept. The RC holes reported in this press release confirmed the gold occurrence and allowed company geologists to interpret its geometry.

The mineralization occurs mainly in the saprolite horizon. The host rock is clastic sediments rich in quartz veins fragments and iron oxide from sulphides.

Roscan Gold is focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2Gold’s Fekola mine, which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole project in west Mali.

