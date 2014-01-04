Sama Resources drills high-grade nickel and copper at Ivory Coast, West Africa

Share this article

Sama Resources Inc. [SME-TSXV; SAMMF-OTC] reported assay results from five additional drill holes from the 2021/2022 drilling campaign at the Samapleu deposit, Ivory Coast, West Africa.

Sama has drilled a total of 85 drill holes totalling 26,787 metres at the Ivory Coast project in 2021/2022, including 45 drill holes totalling 14,893 metres at the Grata prospect and 21 holes for 5,643 metres at the Samapleu deposit. The assay results for holes S-321 to S-325 at Samapleu are summarized in the original press release. Assays results for 11 holes drilled at the Samapleu deposit are pending.

Highlights included Hole S-325 that intersected a total of 241 metres of mineralization including 11.90 metres grading 0.50% nickel, 1.50% copper. Individual samples are grading 13.30% copper, 4.89% copper, 2.18% copper and 2.25% nickel.

Hole S-321 intersected 57 metres of mineralization grading 0.25% nickel including 3.05 metres at 1.12% nickel, 0.69% copper and 1.43 g/t palladium.

“These high-grade copper-nickel intercepts are indicatives of the potential for additional high-grade zones at depth and along strike at the Samapleu Extension 1 zone,” stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO of Sama Resources.

Dr. Audet added, “The Samapleu deposits together with the newly discovered Grata prospect are continuing to deliver thick mineralized intercepts related to two distinct feeder zones of the large 50 km x 20 km wide Yacouba complex. There are more than 20 similar zones showing strong conductivity that are still to be drill tested . Additionally, the primary focus of the 2022 drilling campaign was to dramatically increase the size of the existing resource with the Grata deposit and expanding the resources at Samapleu Extension 1 (both importantly in the form of open pits).”

Samapleu Main and Extension 1: A total of 21 holes were drilled at the Samapleu Main and Extension 1 zones during the 2021-22 campaign. These holes were drilled for infill purposes as well as for collecting metallurgical material for testing using combined Samapleu and Grata mineralised materials.

Hole S-325 was testing the geological continuity of the Samapleu mineralised intrusive at the southwestern end of the Samapleu Extension 1 zone where it intersected 241 metres of mineralized material including 11.90 metres at 0.50% nickel, 1.50% copper and 1.04 g/t palladium. Analysis for elements of the platinum group is pending.

Holes S-321 to S-323 were drilled as infill holes as well as to collect representative mineralized material for the ongoing metallurgical investigation of the combined Samapleu-Grata material.

Hole S-321 intersected a combined 66.65 metres grading 0.23% nickel, including 3.05 metres at 1.12% nickel, 0.69% copper and 1.43 g/t palladium.

Hole S-324 tested the northeastern end of the Samapleu Extension 1 deposit returning 56.15 metres grading 0.23% nickel, including several stringers of massive sulphides showing individual samples grading 7.82% copper, 2.35% copper, 1.89% nickel and 1.33% nickel.

Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu Nickel- Copper project in Ivory Coast.

Sama’s projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and straddle both sides of the Ivorian and Guinean borders in West Africa. Sama’s projects are located adjacent to the large world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso forming a 125 km long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa.

Sama owns 70% interest in the Ivory Coast project with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE-TSX] owning 30%. Ivanhoe Electric has the option to purchase up to a 60% interest in the project.





