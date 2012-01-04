Sandfire drills 2.86% copper over 36.3 metres at Black Butte, Montana

Share this article

Sandfire Resources America Inc. [SFR-TSXV; SRAFF-OTCQB, ASX] has released diamond drill results of the successful 2021-2022 Lowry Resource Definition core drilling program on its 100%-owned Black Butte Copper Project, Meagher County, west-central Montana. Between September 2021 and March 2022, the company completed sixteen new core holes for 8,936 meters of core.

Highlights of the Lowry Zone Resource Definition program include the following drill intersections: SC21-268 intercepted 36.3 metres of 2.86% copper and 16.5 g/t silver in the Lowry Middle Copper Zone (LMCZ).

SC21-265 intercepted 30.58 metres of 2.7% copper and 10 g/t silver in the LMCZ. SC22-277 intercepted 13.51 metres of 3.93% copper and 17.4 g/t silver in the Lowry Lower Copper Zone (LLCZ). SC22-274B intercepted of 8.36 metres of 4.30% copper and 9.2 g/t silver in the LLCZ.

Assay results are reported by mineralized zone in Table 1.

Drilling in the Lowry Middle Copper Zone largely confirmed grades and thicknesses of previous drilling, defined resource edges more clearly, and infilled gaps within the previous drill pattern. Drilling in the Lowry Lower Copper Zone delineated an area with somewhat higher copper grades which remains open for further expansion. Several holes intercepted copper mineralization above the LMCZ in the Lowry Upper Copper Zone (see results for SC21-264, SC21-266 and SC21-268).

The results of this drilling will support a Lowry Pre-Feasibility Study planned for completion in 2023. Additional work for the prefeasibility study will include hydrologic, metallurgical, mining, and geotechnical studies.

Senior VP Jerry Zieg commented: “The success of this drill program increases the scale and quality of the Lowry copper deposit and adds significant value to the Black Butte Copper Project. It represents a future opportunity for additional copper production with minimal impact to our disturbance footprint. Protecting the environment while providing benefits to all our stake holders remains central to our strategy.”

The Lowry copper deposit is located approximately 2,500 metres east of the Johnny Lee deposit and has an Inferred Resource of 8.3 million tonnes of 2.4% copper. Mine development of the Lowry copper deposit would require a thorough environmental review through the Montana Department of Environmental Quality permitting process, and completion of appropriate engineering and economic studies.

The Johnny Lee deposit has a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 10.9 million tonnes (Mt) at an average copper grade of 2.9% for 311 thousand tonnes (kt) of contained copper at a 1.0% copper cut-off grade, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.7 Mt at an average copper grade of 3.0% for 80 kt of contained copper at a 1.0% copper cut-off grade. The company has received a Mine Operating Permit from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for mine development of this deposit and has completed a majority of Phase I construction on associated surface facilities.





Share this article