Sienna Resources reviews several mineral projects

Sienna Resources Inc. [TSXV-SIE; OTC-SNNAF; Germany-A1XCQ0] recently acquired the Stonesthrow gold project in Saskatchewan. This new project consists of approximately 13,300 contiguous acres prospective for gold. The new project directly borders Ramp Metals Inc. which just announced, “multiple zones of gold mineralization, including 73.55 g/t gold and 19.50 g/t silver.”

Recently, Sienna acquired Case Lake West cesium and spodumene pegmatite project In the Larder Lake mining division of Ontario, Canada, roughly 100 km north of Kirkland Lake, northeastern Ontario. This project consists of approximately 2,200 contiguous acres prospective for cesium and spodumene pegmatites directly bordering Power Metals Corp.’s Case Lake cesium and pegmatite swarm discovery.

On May 22, 2024, Power Metals announced, “world-class cesium results up to 18.13% at Case Lake.” This was encouraging news regarding this growing cesium district.

Sienna Resources has granted a total of 15 million stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of five cents per share for a period of 12 months. The company also granted a total of 10.76 million restricted share units (RSUs) to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest in one year from the date of grant. The options and the RSUs have been granted and vest in accordance with the company’s omnibus incentive plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange therefore aligning management with the shareholders of the company.

Sienna Resources has also acquired the 10,357-acre Uranium Town project, bordering Denison Mines Corp., the 10,845-contiguous-acre Dragon uranium project, bordering Cameco Corp., and the 55,440-acre Atomic uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca basin of Saskatchewan.

Also, Sienna Resources recently expanded the Elko lithium project in Elko County, Nevada. This project consists of approximately 1,840 contiguous acres directly bordering Surge Battery Metals’ Nevada North lithium project in Elko County, Nevada, which announced the highest-grade lithium deposit in the United States. Sienna Resources is one of the larger landholders in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Sienna Resources’ Clayton Valley projects include the Blue Clay lithium project, the Silver Peak South project and the Clayton Valley Deep basin lithium project.

This project is also near Tesla Motors Inc.’s Gigafactory in Nevada. On March 18, 2021, Schlumberger New Energy Venture announced the development of a lithium extraction pilot plant through its new venture, NeoLith Energy, in a strategic partnership with Pure Energy. The deployment of the pilot plant will be in Clayton Valley, Nevada, United States. The NeoLith Energy sustainable approach uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction process to enable the production of high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while reducing the production time from over a year to weeks. Results from this pilot plant are expected in 2024 and could have a significant impact on the brine prospects within Clayton Valley, Nevada, as Sienna Resources is located in the deepest section of this brine deposit.

