Sienna Resources stakes Case Lake West Project, Ontario

Sienna Resources Inc. [TSXV-SIE; OTC-SNAAF] has staked the new Case Lake West cesium and spodumene pegmatite project in the Larder Lake mining division, northeast Ontario, Canada, roughly 100 km north of Kirkland Lake.

The project consists of approximately 2,200 contiguous acres prospective for cesium and spodumene pegmatites directly bordering Power Metals Corp.’s TSXV-PWM; OTCQB-PWRMF; FSE-OAA1] Case Lake cesium and pegmatite swarm discovery. On May 22, 2024, Power Metals announced, “world-class cesium results up to 18.13 per cent at Case Lake.”

Jason Gigliotti, president, stated: “Management is pleased to be able to acquire the Case Lake West cesium and spodumene pegmatite project directly bordering Power Metal’s Case Lake discovery. This area is very active currently and management is looking to start operations as soon as possible. With the significant announcement by Power Metals on May 22, 2024, of their “world-class cesium results …”

This project consists of approximately 2,200 contiguous acres prospective for cesium and spodumene pegmatites. Sienna has also just acquired the 10,357-acre Uranium Town project bordering Denison Mines Corp., the 10,845-contiguous-acre Dragon uranium project bordering Cameco Corp. and the 55,440-acre Atomic uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca basin of Saskatchewan. Also, Sienna recently expanded the Elko lithium project in Elko County, Nevada. This project consists of approximately 1840 contiguous acres directly bordering Surge Battery Metals’ Nevada North lithium project which announced the highest-grade lithium deposit in the United States.

