Sierra Metals shareholders reject takeover proposal

Sierra Metals Inc. [SMT-TSX, BVL] says the majority of its shareholders have committed not to tender their shares in the event that Alpayana S.A.C. formalizes its proposed unsolicited all-cash takeover bid to acquire all the issues and outstanding shares of Sierra Metals for 85 cents per share.

Alpayana is a Peruvian mining group that specializes in underground mining, producing zinc, lead, copper and silver. The company has four mining units in the central highlands of Peru.

Following the press release issued by Alpayana on December 16, 2024, members of Sierra’s board of directors and executive team engaged in discussions with a number of concerned shareholders. The company said shareholders holding more than 50% of the outstanding common shares of Sierra have each informed the company that the proposed 85 cents per share bid price is inadequate and that they do not intend to support the unsolicited bid by Alpayana.

On the basis of the clear consensus among the majority of shareholders, the company and its advisors believe that the take-over bid as announced would not succeed, that that proceeding with a formal bid would be an unproductive use of time and resources for both Alpayana and Sierra Metals, Sierra said.

“We are very encouraged by the strong support expressed by our shareholders,’’ said Sierra Metals CEO Ernesto Balarezo. “They have been very clear in their view that the proposed bid price of 85 cents significantly undervalues the company,’’ he said. “We are confident that our shareholders recognize both the substantial progress we have made over the past two years and the tremendous potential to further enhance the value of our core assets based on initiatives already underway.’’

On Friday, the shares eased 1.2% or $0.01 to 82 cents and trade in a 52-week range of $1.05 and 61 cents.

Sierra Metals is focused on copper production with additional base and precious metals credits at the Yauricocha polymetallic mine in Peru and Bolivar copper mine in Mexico. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported consolidated production of 19.97 million pounds of copper equivalent (including 11.2 million pounds of copper and 10.1 million pounds of zinc).

Production highlights, included another record quarter at the Bolivar mine, continuing its upward trend of quarterly increases in metal production. The Bolivar mine is located in Chihuahua State. The company has said it is conducting pre-feasibility studies to further assess the economics of doubling production to 10,000 tonnes per day. Bolivar features skarn-type copper-zinc-silver-gold mineralization that is structurally controlled.

The Yauricocha Mine is located in the Allis district, Yauyos province, department of Lima. Polymetallic mineralization has been mined from Yauricocha for more than 50 years. The majority of the mining is executed through mechanized sub-level caving with a relatively small portion of the mining using cut and fill.

Mineralized material is transported via rail to a processing facility, located roughly one kilometre from the mine site. The company said underground development below the 1120 level is progressing as planned and the mine is expected to operate at full capacity by the fourth quarter of this year.

