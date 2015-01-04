Sigma Lithium produces 890 tpd lithium at Greentech plant, Brazil

Share this article

Sigma Lithium Corp.’s [TSXV-SGML, NASDAQ-SGML; BVMF-S2GM34] Greentech plant in Brazil has reached record daily peak production of 890 tonnes, equivalent to annualized production of 320,000 tonnes of triple-zero green lithium at battery grade with 5.5% lithium oxide.

Therefore, as planned, the company demonstrates it remains on schedule to achieve annual 2023 production guidance of 130,000 tonnes of triple-zero green lithium.

Sigma Lithium has successfully ramped up its Greentech plant to enable it to operate at 100% of design nameplate throughput capacity of annualized production of 270,000 tonnes of triple-zero green lithium.

Achieving these targets demonstrates the excellent performance of the Greentech Plant and its tailings dry-stacked circuit in synchronicity with Dense Medium Separation (DMS): the company exceeded the design utilization rate of 85%, running at 88%; throughput has evolved, as planned, from 75% throughput capacity at the end of July 2023 to 100% design capacity, as of Sept. 30, 2023; DMS cyclones operating consistently at 200 tonnes/hour (maximum capacity is 230 tonnes/hour); and Greentech Plant global recoveries have been tracking in line with design.

The company has been calibrating “down” the concentrate grade from 5.9% Li 2 O lithium concentrate.

Sigma Lithium’s state-of-the-art Greentech Plant is the first lithium plant in the world to produce chemical grade lithium concentrate without a tailings dam and with 100% reuse of the water utilized in the processing with 100% dry-stacked tailings and the absence of hazardous chemical products in processing the lithium, the Company is minimizing the risk of water and soil contamination and actively contributing to the preservation of water and biodiversity (ecosystems of creeks, and “caatinga” vegetation in the region).

Sigma Lithium has been demonstrating high adherence to the reserve reconciliation: Actual ore grade and volumes mined are in line with long term geological and mining models reserves stated at the company’s NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Sigma Lithium is a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate.

Sigma Lithium has been at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the EV battery materials supply chain for six years and it is currently producing Triple Zero Green Lithium from its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. Phase 1 of the project is expected to produce 270,000 tonnes of Triple Zero Green Lithium annually (36,700 LCE annually). If it is determined to proceed after completion of an ongoing feasibility study, Phase 2 & 3 of the project are expected to increase production to 766,000 tonnes annually (or 104,200 LCE annually). The project produces Triple Zero Green Lithium in its state-of-the-art Greentech lithium plant that uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings.

Share this article