Significant Lithium Brine Discovery at Urgakh Naran Lithium Project

Share this article

ION Energy Limited [TSXV-ION; OTCQB-IONGF; FRA-5YB] (“ION” or the “Company”) is extremely pleased to report that the Company has made a significant lithium brine discovery at its +29,000 hectare 100% owned Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia. The brine sample was collected at surface from a shallow pool and assayed 918 mg/L Lithium. This is an exceptional early result for the Company and is the highest grade lithium brine known to have ever been collected in Mongolia. This is also in line with lithium brine results from producing operations immediately to the south in China.

“These exceptional early results are extremely exciting for all stakeholders, they reinforce the Company view that high quality lithium brines could be discovered at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project. We anticipate many more positive updates to the market in the coming months as exploration is ramped up over summer. ION has an active and expanded exploration team on site at Urgakh Naran and exploration is ongoing” said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy Ltd.



Figure 1. Location of brine sample collection on one of the salt lakes at Urgakh Naran, showing natural evaporation ponds.



Figure 2. Brine collected on site at Urgakh Naran during ION’s exploration program.



Figure 3. Exploration status at Urgakh Naran as at May 9, 2022.

The sample was obtained from a surface evaporation pond indicative of Lithium brine potential at depth. Due to surface evaporation effects, the assay result may not be indicative of lithium grade at depth but is highly encouraging. A series of targeted holes is planned to test brine potential at depth upon completion of the current geophysical and shallow auger hole program.

The Company has now completed all 72 auger drill holes for a total of 820.5 metres and 427 geochemical samples including brine samples. Samples have now all been submitted for lithium analysis. In addition, ION Energy has completed seven of the eight planned TEM Geophysical lines for a total of 88 line kms. TEM is being utilised to further outline the extensive and widespread accumulations of brines across the project. Initial data is currently being assessed and interpreted by the Company and its geophysical consultant.

All technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Khurelbaatar Lamzav, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FRA: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia’s lithium salars. ION’s flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world’s increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from ION Energy’s expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Share this article