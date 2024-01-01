Silver Predator drilling Copper King project, Idaho

Share this article

Silver Predator Corp. [TSXV-SPD] has begun drilling at its wholly owned Copper King project near Mullan, Idaho.

Over the past year, the company obtained the required permits, performed preliminary planning and obtained contractor commitments for the expected one-to-two-month-long drilling program targeting bedded copper-silver and silver-polymetallic veining in the Revett formation.

For the past two weeks, earthworks for road access and drilling pad preparations have been under way. Two sites, from which multiple core holes can be completed, are now prepared for drilling. As of this date, a rig capable of greater than 3,000 feet of HQ-sized core has begun turning on pad 1. A drill hole of up to 3,200 feet is planned for this initial site. Further drilling is dependent on results from the first hole.

“After lengthy delays induced by COVID and fire-season closures, we are delighted to be under way with our long-anticipated drill program at Copper King,” said Nathan Tewalt, a professional geologist and chairman of Silver Predator.

Over 40 years ago, Tewalt worked in this area with consulting economic geologist Thomas Chadwick, and both are overseeing the drilling and related fieldwork during the program.

Silver Predator has properties in the Western United States. The company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d’ Alene silver district near Mullan, Idaho, and the Cordero and Cornucopia properties in Nevada.

Share this article