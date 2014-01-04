Silver Range Resources samples up to 93.8 g/t gold at Cambridge project, Nevada

Share this article

Silver Range Resources Ltd. [SNG-TSXV] reported results from a surface sampling program at its Cambridge project in Lyon County, Nevada.

During late November 2022, a two-person crew sampled the prospective area south of the Cambridge Mine. Grab samples were collected from float, outcrop and dump piles. Best results were 93.8, 41.4 and 16.4 g/t gold from small shaft dump samples. A total of 18 samples were collected of which 8 returned analyses greater than 5 g/t gold. Silver up to 265 g/t, copper up to 1.64% and lead up to 9.24% occurs with the higher-grade gold samples. The mineralization appears to be mesothermal in character, similar to that found at the Cambridge Mine.

The Cambridge Project covers numerous historical shafts and adits dating back to the 1860s, including the Cambridge Mine that was once owned by Henry Blasdel, Nevada’s first state governor. At that time Blasdel shipped approximately 10,000 tons of ore grading about 0.3 oz/ton to a nearby mill on the Walker River for processing.

Despite its long history and the abundance of visible gold specimens Silver Range has not found any evidence of modern exploration prior to the company’s acquisition of the Project. Silver Range and JV partner Auburn Gold Mining LLC have consolidated the heart of the historical Cambridge Mine and surrounding mineral showings and are actively seeking a partner to advance this project. An updated video presentation is available at the company’s website.

Silver Range has assembled a portfolio of 45 properties, of which 13 are currently under option to others. Four other properties have been converted to royalty interests.

Share this article