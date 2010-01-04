Silver Tiger drills 281.3 g/t AgEq over 4.9 metres at El Tigre, Mexico

Share this article

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. [SLVR-TSXV; SLVTF-OTCQB] intersected 2,564.9 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over 0.5 metres in the Sooy vein in drill hole ET-21-300 from 128.5 metres to 129 metres within a broader mineralized interval of 4.9 metres grading 281.3 g/t AgEq from 124.1 metres to 129 metres at the 100%-owned El Tigre project, Sonora, Mexico.

Highlights from the continuing drilling program include Hole ET-21-300 that returned 0.5 metres grading 2,564.9 g/t AgEq from 128.5 metres to 129 metres, consisting of 2,230 g/t silver, 0.24 g/t gold, 2.85%, 0.72% lead and 0.76% zinc, within 4.9 metres grading 281.3 g/t AgEq from 124.1 metres to 129 metres, consisting of 239.1 g/t silver, 0.06 g/t gold, 0.3% copper, 0.14% lead and 0.16% zinc.

Hole ET-21-289 returned 0.6 metres grading 1,285.6 g/t AhEq from 173.3 metres to 173.9 metres, consisting of 901 g/t silver, 0.12 g/t gold, 0.61% copper, 3.14% lead and 7.32% zinc.

As previously announced, Silver Tiger contracted Cominvi, a Mexican underground contract mining and development company, to rehabilitate the historical El Tigre mine. Cominvi is progressing well in the underground rehabilitation of the historical El Tigre mine and has already completed over 370 metres of rehabilitation in Level 7, which was the main portal to the mine. Completed rehabilitation is currently fewer than 100 metres from the Sooy vein. Cominvi is also currently completing the scaling, rock bolting and installation of mesh screen to safely secure the entrance above and around the Level 7 portal.

Glenn Jessome, CEO, stated: “Stepout drill holes from surface along strike north and south on the Sooy vein continue to deliver high-grade silver intercepts. Our initial surface drilling discovered high-grade zones of quartz vein and black shale. As we rehabilitate the historic El Tigre mine to develop underground drill stations to increase drilling precision and reduce costs with shorter holes to define these high-grade zones, the rehabilitation also provides mine development for the potential future mining of these same high-grade zones.”





Share this article