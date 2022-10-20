SKRR closes Nickel Peak property acquisition, British Columbia

Share this article

SKRR Exploration Inc. [SKRR-TSXV; SKKRF-OTC; B04-FSE] received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the previously announced share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm’s-length private B.C. company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks.

SKRR’s 100%-owned Nickel Peak claims cover 3,874.5 acres (1,568 hectares) and is approximately 110 km northwest of Fort St. James, British Columbia in the Omineca mining district. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium with the documented presence of awaruite. Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1,826 ppm and 1,734 ppm nickel with 1,113 ppm chromium. The good to date of the Nickel Peak claims is October 20, 2022.

SKRR entered into a share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2022, under which SKRR has purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm’s length private B.C. company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks. As consideration for SKRR’s purchase of all of the shares of 1364991 B.C. Ltd., SKRR issued 3 million common shares, on a pro rata basis, to the shareholders of 1364991 B.C. Ltd.

The news release dated June 7, 2022, erroneously referenced that the share purchase agreement and 1364991 B.C. Ltd. were non-arm’s length parties (the parties are arm’s length). The shareholders (vendors) of 1364991 B.C. Ltd. are 1274596 B.C. Ltd. (Robert Nicholas Horsley), 1170147 B.C. Ltd. (Hani El Rayess), and 1335527 B.C. Ltd. (Daniel Terrett).

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan.





