Snowline Gold drills 1.4 g/t gold over 363.5 metres at Rogue, Yukon

Share this article

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTCQB] reported additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley zone, 100%-owned Rogue project, Yukon.

Notably, hole V-22-028 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.40 g/t gold across 363.5 metres from surface, including zones of 2.03 g/t gold over 129.9 metres and 2.15 g/t gold over 42.3 metres, with additional mineralization at depth. The hole was collared 121 metres from the nearest hole (V-22-014; 285.2 metres at 1.45 g/t gold) and drilled northeast, demonstrating continuity of mineralization within Valley’s near-surface, mineralized corridor. Assays remain pending for 26% (3,474 m) of the 2022 Rogue drill program.

“We are continually impressed not only by the scale but by the continuity of gold mineralization at Valley,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. “Today’s results build on earlier holes, with V-22-028 adding significant tonnage with strong gold grades. The hole demonstrates a wide breadth to the mineralized zone and grade continuity between previous holes. In addition, promising mineralization seen in V-22-019 shows potential for the near-surface higher grades to continue to the southeast, while V-22-020 shows widespread mineralization within the Valley intrusion beyond the main gold zones known to us at present. We look forward to receiving additional assays from the 2022 season as we gear up for an exciting exploration program in 2023.”

Hole V-22-028 was collared near the western margin of the Valley intrusion, 121 metres from the collar site for V-22-014 (285.2 m at 1.45 g/t Au, including 128.2 m at 2.48 g/t Au), and drilled toward the northeast into the intrusion. The hole encountered abundant sheeted quartz veins with trace visible gold, returning 1.4 g/t Au over 363.5 m from bedrock surface at approximately 17 m depth, including higher grade intervals of 2.15 g/t Au over 42.3 m from 45 m and 2.03 g/t Au over 129.9 m from 141.3 m.

The hole extends the known width of near-surface, greater than one gram per tonne gold mineralization at Valley and demonstrates continuity of mineralization between previous holes V-22-014 and V-22-007 (410 m at 1.89 g/t Au including 146 m at 3.24 g/t Au), along the western edge of the highest-grade zone of the Valley gold system encountered to date.

As with previous holes at Valley, gold grades are carried across broad intervals, and they are not heavily affected by local high-grade (greater than 10 g/t Au) intersections.

Hole V-22-019 was collared in the Valley intrusion as a stepout along strike of the well-mineralized corridor, roughly 178 m from previous hole V-22-026 (289.7 m at 0.9 g/t Au including 189.2 m at 1.25 g/t Au). The hole encountered widespread low to moderate density of quartz veins hosting gold mineralization, with five instances of trace visible gold noted during logging. Two primary mineralized intervals returned 0.39 g/t Au over 16 m from 71.5 m down hole and 0.37 g/t Au over 201.5 m from 127 m down hole, extending the northwest-southeast strike length of potentially economic grades at Valley to 720 m. The system remains open. Given the depth of the observed intervals and the tendency elsewhere along the trend for higher grades near surface, the ground above and around this intersection is considered by the company to be highly prospective. Drilling planned for 2023 will test shallower parts of this area.

From bedrock surface at 19.9 m depth to the bottom of consistent mineralization at 390.1 m depth, including barren intervals within, V-22-019 averaged 0.29 g/t Au over 370.2 m.

Hole V-22-020 was collared in the Valley intrusion at the pad site of V-22-015 (442 m at 0.65 g/t Au, including 170 m at 1.18 g/t Au), but drilled at the opposite azimuth, toward the northeast. The hole encountered a low to moderate density of quartz veins dipping to the northeast, generally at low angles to the core axis. The top 443.5 m of the hole averaged 0.25 g/t Au from bedrock surface at 7.5 m, with generally consistent gold mineralization. As with previous hole V-22-006, zones of increased grade continuity occur toward the northeastern margin of the Valley intrusion, suggesting the possibility of additional grade-controlling features in this lightly explored part of the system. The hole did not exit the intrusion by its end at 500 m depth.

Snowline Gold is a Yukon-focused gold exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering greater than 280,000 hectares. The company is exploring its flagship, greater than 137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective (yet underexplored) Selwyn basin.





Share this article