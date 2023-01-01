Snowline Gold drills 1.45 g/t gold over 372.9 metres at Rogue, Yukon

12 hours ago Staff Writer
Snowline Gold Corp. [TSXV-SGD; OTC-SNWGF] reported further analytical results from exploration holes drilled on its Rogue project in Canada’s Yukon. Holes drilled within the Valley intrusion show consistent gold mineralization across broad intervals from surface. Hole V-23-055 averages 1.34 g/t over 359.4 metres, including 1.71 g/t gold over 132.5 metres, downhole from surface and expands the known limits of near-surface, greater than one g/t mineralization by more than 100 metres from previous hole V-23-047.

Hole V-23-056 averages 2.07 g/t gold over 212.4 metres downhole from surface, within a broader mineralized interval of 1.45 g/t gold over 372.9 metres, demonstrating strong grade continuity between previous widely spaced holes with significant, greater than two g/t Au intervals that also begin at surface. Assays for more than 8,300 metres of diamond drilling from Snowline’s 2023 exploration efforts remain pending.

“The latest results from our Rogue project’s Valley target further derisk the discovery, adding to the known footprint of near-surface gold mineralization and demonstrating strong consistency of higher (greater than two g/t Au) gold grades,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director. “Intervals of hundreds of metres averaging more than one g/t gold, or even multiple grams per tonne gold, have not only become the norm at Valley but are without exception among 32 holes drilled to date within a core area spanning up to 600 metres by up to 400 mietres in the western part of the intrusion. This consistency results in higher efficiency and reduced risk in exploration, as well as in subsequent deposit modelling, in project development, and, ultimately, in responsibly and cost-effectively producing gold. We eagerly await assay results for 12 additional holes drilled in and around this zone at Valley, along with additional holes and surface work from other parts of our greater-than-330,000-hectare land position.”

Satellite Target Drilling, Rogue Project: At Cujo, a single-hole Phase I drill program intersected a broad zone of low to moderate spatial density quartz veins with trace visible gold in a coarse-grained granodiorite. Multiple intervals of low-grade gold mineralization are present, including 32.0 metres at 0.38 g/t gold from 90.0 metres downhole and 10.0 metres at 0.42 g/t gold from 225.0 metres downhole. The entire hole averaged 0.11 g/t gold over 407.4 metres. The results compliment surface work demonstrating the presence of a gold-bearing reduced intrusion at Cujo. Further work will seek to determine whether consistent higher grades are present within the intrusion.

Analytical results have been received for two holes from a six-hole Phase I diamond drill program at the Yarrow target on Snowline’s Tosh Project, in the southwestern Yukon. This program represents the first-ever drill testing anywhere on the broader Tosh project area.

Localized, elevated gold values (0.10 to 0.46 g/t Au) were present as rare, discrete intervals in both holes, variously associated with faulting, brecciation and, in T-23-005, lenses of semi-massive sulphides in metamorphosed sedimentary host rocks.

These initial results at Tosh demonstrate the presence of multiple styles of mineralization and the potential for multiple gold depositional events. Assays are pending for an additional four holes from the 2023 drill program.

The Valley target on Snowline’s flagship Rogue Project is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production such as Kinross’s Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine in the Yukon.

Snowline Gold has an eight-project portfolio covering >333,000 ha. The company is exploring its flagship >94,000 ha Rogue gold project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.


