Snowline Gold drills 2.46 g/t gold over 519.6 metres at Rogue project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. [TSXV-SGD; OTC-SNWGF] reported analytical results from additional exploration holes drilled on its Rogue Project in Canada’s Yukon Territory. Hole V-23-061 returned 2.46 g/t Au over 519.6 metres from surface, including 3.60 g/t gold over 265.6 metres downhole, demonstrating a strong consistency of near-surface, multiple-gram-per-tonne-gold mineralization. Holes V-23-059 and V-23-060 were drilled within the southeast extension of the system and add dimensionality and consistency to known mineralization in that direction. Assays for more than 5,475 metres of diamond drilling from Snowline’s 2023 exploration efforts remain pending.

V-23-061 returned 519.6 metres of 2.46 g/t gold, including 265.6 metres of 3.60 g/t gold with 47.5 metres of 6.47 g/t gold. V-23-059 returned 429.6 metres of 1.01 g/t gold, including 106.5 metres of 1.97 g/t gold.

“The Valley discovery on our 100%-owned, district-scale Rogue Project continues to demonstrate strong, continuous gold mineralization across a large area from surface,” said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director. “Hole V-23-061 returned the strongest gold interval we’ve seen near surface in any hole to date, highlighting the favorable characteristics of the Valley system for efficient mining-namely strong, consistent mineralization with the highest grades beginning at or near surface in a topographically advantageous position. With December upon us, we have much to look forward to in terms of additional drill results, surface exploration results, advanced metallurgical testing and of course an aggressive exploration season ahead in 2024 on Valley and other targets across our >330,000 ha land position.”

Gracie Target, Rogue Project: At Gracie, assays for G-23-008 and G-23-009 have been received. These holes were drilled in the western and southern parts of the zone of hornfels at Gracie, away from the primary planned hole locations which were postponed due to technical conditions at the pad sites. Both holes intersected long runs of hornfels sandstones, siltstones and cherts, with rare quartz veins and varying degrees of silicification along with biotite and chlorite alteration. Gold values were generally low, with elevated to anomalous gold values of up to 1.57 g/t over 0.8 metres.

The results will be used alongside previous drilling, geophysics, surface geochemistry and mapping to determine an optimal follow-up drilling strategy for the Gracie target.

The Valley target on Snowline’s flagship Rogue Project is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production such as Kinross’s Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Early drill results demonstrate unusually high gold grades for such a system, present near surface across drill intersections of hundreds of metres. Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and while initial results are encouraging, the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until additional work is completed.

Snowline Gold. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >333,000 ha. The company is exploring its flagship >94,000 ha Rogue gold project in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

The Valley target is one of several prospective reduced intrusion-related gold targets on the broader 30 x 60 km Rogue Project.

