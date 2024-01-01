Spanish Mountain Gold drilling Spanish Mountain, British Columbia

Share this article

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. [TSXV-SPA; OTC-SPAZF; FSE-S3Y] has begun its 2024 exploration diamond drill program at its Spanish Mountain gold project located in the Cariboo gold corridor near Likely, central British Columbia, Canada.

The primary objectives of the program are to extend near-surface mineralization toward the northwest and increase the size of the proposed pit and ultimately the scale of the project. A total of 5,000 metres of drilling in nine NQ-sized diamond drill holes, ranging from 460 metres to 646 metres long, are planned along the northwestern edge of the deposit. Each hole targets the extension of multiple newly identified zones of mineralization, their controls and their orientation.

The program also aims to confirm new high-grade geological controls and the potential for expanding the mineral resource. The program is expected to be completed by the end of September 2024.

Peter Mah, president, CEO and director, commented: “We are very pleased to report that Hardrock Diamond Drilling has started drilling. The company is also pleased to advise that Hardrock will be utilizing renewable diesel fuel in the operation of its equipment, reducing the carbon footprint from its activity. The Hardrock team brings a wealth of experience that will be critical to the realization of our 2024 drill program. We are proud to engage a company that represents core values important to our company and surrounding communities.”

Spanish Mountain Gold is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain gold project toward construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo gold corridor in British Columbia.

The company is conducting an integrated Whittle enterprise optimization to identify the highest potential value-add improvements while increasing the understanding of the high-grade geologic controls and associated drill targets that could upgrade and expand the gold resource.

