SPC Nickel drills 1.01% nickel over 17 metres at West Graham, Ontario

SPC Nickel Corp. [TSXV-SPC] reported additional assay results from a series of short holes drilled immediately beneath the surface exposure of the West Graham mineralized zone, Sudbury area, Ontario. Results from the program continue to return thick, shallow mineralized intervals at grades equal to or better than the historical West Graham mineral resource.

The recently completed West Graham drill program focused on expanding and confirming the known mineralized zones, with the objective of delivering a new consolidated mineral resource by the end of 2023. The results from the shallow drilling highlight the potential to add near-surface resources which could be amenable to low-cost, bulk mining methods.

Highlights: WG-23-063 returned 1.01% nickel and 0.53% copper over 17 metres (12 metres to 29 metres) within a wider zone grading 0.71% Ni and 0.38% Cu over 59 metres (two metres to 59 metres).

WG-23-068 returned 0.77% Ni and 0.48% Cu over five metres (41 metres to 46 metres) within a wider zone grading 0.42% Ni and 0.33% Cu over 39 metres (23 metres to 62 metres).

Grant Mourre, CEO and president, commented: “Today’s results continue to demonstrate continuity in both the grade and thickness of the West Graham mineralized zone. Results from West Graham continue to exceed our expectations. Returning grades equal to or better than the historical West Graham mineral resource demonstrates the project’s excellent potential. The company remains on track, and we’re looking forward to announcing additional drilling results and a maiden mineral resource by the end of 2023.”

The West Graham project is located in the heart of the Sudbury mining district, where nine mines are currently in operation and two more are in the development phase. The region benefits from its proximity to well-developed transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways and an electrical grid.

In addition, West Graham is situated close to processing, smelting and refining assets, which include two mills, two smelters and one nickel refinery. Local operators include global mining corporations Vale, Glencore and KGHM.

All samples for the remaining 17 drill holes have been submitted to the laboratory for analysis, and results are expected to be released over the coming weeks.

SPC Nickel is exploring its key, 100%-owned exploration project, Lockerby East, located in the heart of the historical Sudbury mining camp, which includes the West Graham resource and the Crean Hill 3 property under option from Vale.

SPC Nickel also holds three additional projects across Canada, including the large, camp-scale Muskox project (located in Nunavut), the past-producing Aer-Kidd project (located in the Sudbury mining camp) and the Janes project (located 50 km northwest of Sudbury).

