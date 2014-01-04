Spod Lithium samples up to 114 ppm tantalum at Megali Lithium Project, Quebec

Share this article

Spod Lithium Corp. [SPOD-CSE] reported that field crews have identified lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites at its Megali lithium project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec. Under an option agreement, Spod is earning a 50% interest from Visible Gold Mines Inc. [VGD-TSXV].

Numerous claim blocks share their borders with Patriot Battery Metals Inc.’s Corvette property claims. The Megali property is located approximately 50 km southwest of the LG4 reservoir.

The primary objective of the program was to evaluate the Megali property’s lithium potential and uncover new LCT pegmatites by geological mapping and sampling. The field trip was executed between October 23 and October 28, 2022, and, despite some challenging weather conditions, Spod is very pleased with the positive results obtained this early in the exploration cycle; it is looking forward to the follow up exploration program currently being planned.

The Dahrouge Geological Consulting’s report prepared in connection with the initial exploration program on the Megali property highlighted that claim blocks A, C and D merit a more intensive follow up.

Results obtained from claim block D can be considered as a true exploration success, with tantalum results up to 114 ppm (parts per million) and cesium results up to 126 ppm. This level of enrichment, combined with high rubidium values of 2,480 ppm, is a proximity indicator for spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

The combination of these strong geochemical signatures within the presence of large pegmatites, highlights similarities with the CV pegmatite system. Block C also displays a strong Rb-Ta anomaly, possibly related to the same five-kilometre trend. Block A also highlights a cluster of Rb-Ta anomalies forming a plurikilometric trend located close to a northeast Proterozoic dike, easily recognizable by a strong magnetic signature. Due to the challenging weather conditions, claim block F was not visited and marked the end of the initial exploration program.

Spod Lithium notes that Patriot Battery Metals reported drill results for hole CV22-083 which returned a 156.9-metre interval grading 2.12% LiO 2 (lithium dioxide) at the CV5 pegmatite. The CV5 LCT pegmatite is located less than 3 km northeast from block C of the Megali property.

Spod Lithium’s Megali project consists of 78 mining claims covering a total area of 3,996.67 hectares (40 km2). The Megali property is adjacent to Patriots Corvette project and located proximal to the Trans-Taiga road, airport and power line infrastructural corridor in the James Bay region in the province of Quebec.

