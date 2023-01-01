St-Georges Eco-Mining drills 0.28% nickel over 87 metres at Manicouagan, Quebec

Share this article

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. [CSE-SX; OTCQB-SXOOF; FSE-85G1] reported results of the 2023 drilling program at the company’s Manicouagan critical and strategic mineral project within the Nitassinan of Pessamit on the Quebec North Shore. A total of five holes were completed as well as one hole extension that was deepened from the 2022 drilling program. All for a total of 1,421 metres.

Holes MN23-1 through MN23-3 tested the interpreted eastern astrobleme identified by geophysical responses. The wide spaced holes intersected two to three zones of disseminated nickel-cobalt-chrome mineralization with intermittent Platinum Group Elements values.

Thick intercepts up to 87 metres grading 0.28% nickel, 0.11% chromium and 0.012% cobalt from surface in hole MN23-1.

Hole MN23-2 was drilled 360 metres southwest of MN23-01. Hole 2 intersected 91.3 metres from surface grading 0.24% nickel, 0.29% chromium, 0.011% cobalt and included a 5-metre section grading 0.46% nickel, 0,12% chromium, and 0.012% cobalt with 0.515 g/t combined platinum & palladium.

Hole MN23-03 intersected 56.4 metres grading 0.21% nickel, 0.21% chromium and 0.011% cobalt from surface. Each hole contained 20 to 24% magnesium within the host rock suggesting an ultramafic origin.

Anomalous PGEs were found intermittently throughout each of the three holes.

Holes 4 and 5 targeted anomalies suggested from the downhole electromagnetic (EM) surveys conducted in early 2023.

MN23-04 did not intersect significant nickel but did encounter a 1-metre interval of anomalous copper at 0.14%, and more importantly, 1 metre grading 1.35 g/t PGE with no correlation to any base metals. This interval may suggest potential for disseminated PGE mineralization elsewhere in the system which has not previously been identified. The EM conductor was not evident within the formations encountered.

Hole MN23-05 intersected two relatively narrow, low-grade zones of nickel-chrome-cobalt at approximately the right elevation indicated as an EM conductor. However, two thick strong zones (57 and 43 metres) of iron were intersected between the Ni-Cr-Co zones identified above. These values were up to 34% Fe over 1 metre and averaged 17% Fe and 13% Fe respectively.

Due to the significant values in the entire PGE suite (platinum, palladium, iridium, osmium, rhodium and ruthenium), St-Georges has pulled samples from historic drilling to re-assay for the entire suite of PGEs. Several zones of high-grade mineralization containing Ni-Cu-Co-As were found to contain significant values in the rest of the PGE suite.

A total of over 600 core samples are being tested for the full PGE suite. The significant added value to mineralization found on the Project may help provide more definition to targeting of future drill holes.

Herb Duerr, president, commented: “…I am excited by the latest drill results for Manicouagan. …There is a proven corridor at least 7 kilometers in length and 2 km in width with both disseminated and massive base and precious metals. …Further work shall be carried out in a future drill program that is presently being designed and permitted.”

St-Georges explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec’s North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project.

