Stallion Uranium encounters radioactivity at Coffer, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Stallion Uranium Corp. [TSXV-STUD; OTCQB-STLNF; FSE-HM40] has encountered anomalous radioactivity in the second completed hole of the company’s maiden drill program on its 100%-owned Coffer project in the prolific Southwestern Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Highlights: Hole CF24-002 encountered anomalous radioactivity near the unconformity in the Athabasca sandstone of 333 counts per second (cps) over 3.4 metres, including 0.4 metres at 664 cps with a peak of 771 cps. Hole CF24-002 hit the unconformity at 736.2 m and completed at a depth of 914 m. CF24-002 is located 700 m west along strike from CF24-001. Stallion holds a 100% ownership of the project.

“We are thrilled to continue to encounter anomalous radioactivity along the Appaloosa trend,” said Darren Slugoski, vice-president of exploration, Canada. “CF24-002 was able to reaffirm radioactivity at the unconformity previously intersected in drill hole CF24-001, as well as demonstrate the fertility of the Appaloosa target and its potential to host a significant deposit. With each drill hole we continue to make significant strides in understanding the geology and structure of the target area.”

“Our technical team is continuing to deliver positive results along the Appaloosa target, which is extremely promising,” asserted Drew Zimmerman, chief executive officer. “Each drill hole is providing valuable information as we further our understanding of the target area. It is truly thrilling to see such insights from our maiden drill program. We know uranium deposits are likened to a pearl necklace, we are currently on the string tracking towards our pearl.”

Hole CF24-003: The third hole of the drill program is already underway. The collar of the hole is a further step out of 700 m to the west of the second hole. This drill hole will continue to test the extent of radioactivity at the unconformity intersected in drill holes CF24-001 and 002. Drill hole CF24-003 is also designed will provide geological information for the western edge of the Appaloosa target area and to support observations made in CF24-001 and 002.

The Appaloosa target is located at the north end of the 100%-owned Coffer project and was first identified from the regional VTEM survey conducted in early 2023. The survey data when compiled and modeled with all available historical data showed the key characteristics for potential uranium mineralization. This 3-hole, 3,000 meter drill program at Appaloosa marks the companies first drilling campaign in its efforts to discover the next significant uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin.

The Coffer Project is located 224 km north of the community of La Loche and is accessible via highway 955. The accommodations are located 15 km away from the drill site and is accessible by drill trails. The Company has secured all necessary permits and approvals for the Program.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy [CSE-SASK], holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Share this article