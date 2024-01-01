Surge Battery Metals drilling Nevada North Lithium Project, Nevada

Share this article

Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV-NILI; OTCQX-NILIF; FSE-DJ5] has begun its 2024 exploration drill program at our high-grade Nevada North Lithium Project north-northwest of Elko, Nevada.

An eight-hole reverse circulation program is planned to test favorable geochemical extensions and the known geophysical footprint for lithium mineralization.

All holes have been positioned to further expand and define the lateral and vertical extent of the known NNLP deposit.

Testing will take place within an area 1km to the west and up to a 1.2km to the south of the 2024 maiden resource area containing an inferred mineral resource of 4.67 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent grading 2,839 parts per million lithium at a 1,250 ppm Li cut-off.

Drilling is expected to last for approximately the next three weeks with initial assay results expected by early August. These results will be used to update the resource model and incorporated into the Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway.

Greg Reimer, CEO and Director, commented: “Surge is continuing to develop and model the property’s geology and high-grade mineralization, all of which forms the basis of our ongoing planning. Once results are received from Phase Three drilling, they will integrate with the company’s understanding of the known clay horizons that contribute to an already significant deposit. Additional results from this program have strong potential to upgrade the size and elevated lithium content of the inferred mineral reserve found to date.”

Surge Battery Metals is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on exploring clean, high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada.

The company’s Nevada North Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County. The first two rounds of drilling, completed in 2022 and 2023, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 3,500 metres and a known width of up to 950 metres.

Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent.

Share this article