Talisker Resources drills 40.82 g/t gold over 2.6 metres at Bralorne, British Columbia

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSX-TSK; OTCQX-TSKFF] reported additional high-grade drill results highlighted by 40.82 g/t gold over 2.60 metres within a broader interval of 8.54 g/t over 13.45 metres at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project, southwestern British Columbia.

Key Points: Talisker initiated resource conversion drilling on October 17, 2023 with 15,000 metres of planned drilling. Hole SB-2023-009 intersected 40.82 g/t Au over 2.60 metres within a broader interval of 8.54 g/t Au over 13.45 metres on the BK Vein.

Hole SB-2023-009 also intersected 11.62 g/t Au over 3.05 metres within a broader interval of 2.46 g/t Au over 25.35 metres on the BK9870. The BK and BK9870 structures overlap, creating a larger mineralized interval of 4.05 g/t Au over 43.95 metres.

Hole SB-2023-010 intersected 8.51 g/t Au over 2.05 metres within a broader interval of 3.72 g/t over 11.30 metres on the C4 Vein. The resource conversion drill program is focused on increasing confidence in the Alhambra and BK Vein.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO, stated, “We are very pleased to start the new year with such strong results, returning both high-grade and extensive vein intercepts. Hole SB-2023-009 targeted stopes planned for extraction in 2025 and shows robust along-strike continuity of the BK structure. We are expecting a consistent flow of assay results throughout the next 5-6 months from our ongoing 2023-2024 resource conversion drill program.”

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericiteplus or minusmariposite alteration halos.

Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

