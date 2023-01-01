Talon Metals drills 6.22% nickel over 10.49 metres at Tamarack, Minnesota

15 hours ago Staff Writer
Talon Metals Corp. [TSC-TLO; OTC-TLOFF] has drilled new holes at the Tamarack nickel project, Minnesota, with numerous massive sulphide intercepts outside the Tamarack nickel project’s resource.

Highlights: Talon is releasing results from 116 new drill holes at the Tamarack Nickel Project, of which 20 are exploration holes drilled with the goal of expanding the resource at the Tamarack Nickel Project, while 96 are geotechnical holes that were drilled to support engineering work for a future mine and rail access at the Tamarack Nickel Project.

Fourteen of the 20 exploration drill holes intersected high-grade nickel-copper mineralization outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project’s resource (13 holes with assays released today and 7 holes with assays still pending).

The Tamarack Nickel Project continues to show significant high-grade nickel-copper growth potential with multiple areas still open to expansion.

Some notable drill holes: Proximate to the CGO East area, two drill holes (22TK0431 and 22TK0435) intersected 4.54 metres of 4.63% NiEq and 3.25 metres of 3.56% NiEq, respectively, of high-grade massive sulphides approximately 75 metres down strike from the Tamarack Nickel Project resource.

Of note, the 4.54-metre intercept of high-grade massive sulphides contained in drill hole 22TK0431 ties the Tamarack Nickel Project’s record for the longest high-grade massive sulphide interval in the CGO East area to date.

In the CGO West area, drill holes 22TK0421 and 22TK0424 intersected 8.5 metres of 8.05% NiEq and 10.49 metres of 7.97% NiEq, respectively, of high-grade massive sulphides outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project’s resource. CGO West remains open at depth and represents a high priority exploration target for the company;.

In the Upper Semi-Massive Sulphide Unit, a number of drill holes have intersected thick sequences of mineralization, such as drill hole 22TK0425, which intersected 48.68 metres of 1.16% NiEq and resides outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project’s resource.

“Fourteen of the 20 new exploration drill holes contained in today’s news release have produced new high-grade nickel-copper intercepts outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project’s resource. Today’s results yet again highlight the prospectivity for significant resource growth throughout the Tamarack Intrusive Complex,” said Brian Goldner, Talon’s Chief Exploration Officer.

Talon is in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex.

Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved.

Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon’s Battery Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for US$114.8 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Department of Defense awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon’s exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan.


