TDG Gold identifies new copper-gold porphyry target at Baker Complex, British Columbia

TDG Gold Corp. [TSXV-TDG] provided an update from ongoing targeting work within TDG’s ~42 km2 Baker Complex, north-central British Columbia. TDG has identified a >5 km2 target within Saunders area of the Baker Complex, displaying the geological features and physiography that suggest potential to host an intrusive related copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry.

This new target (designated “Trident”) is at least 5 km2, open to the northwest and southeast, and has never been drill tested.

The new Saunders area is located ~5 km from TDG’s Baker Mill and road access is as close as Black Gossan target near the new target’s western boundary.

Historical exploration work over Saunders included limited surficial mapping, geochemical sampling (silts, soils, and rocks) and geophysics, including ZTEM. In 2023, TDG completed a Lithic Drainage Sampling survey covering the Baker Complex and Greater-Shasta Newberry. The Saunders area had amongst the strongest values for Cu-Au-Mo over ~5 km drainage area as well as highly anomalous concentrations of other elements including lead, zinc and pathfinder elements including tellurium.

TDG has completed the compilation of the existing information for the new Trident target. Data suggests the presence of an interpreted causative intrusion, appearing as a buried, dome-like high resistivity feature covered with blanket-like zone of lower resistivity. The low resistivity feature is interpreted to be a zone of higher sulphide content associated with the phyllic (quartz-sericite-pyrite) altered cupola of the intrusion.

Steven Kramar, VP Exploration, commented: “Historical exploration was very limited outside of the Baker Mine footprint and its immediate vicinity. Our new Trident target within the Saunders area has never been drill tested and represents a compelling, copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry opportunity located within the ~42 km2 Baker Complex and that’s also within 5 km of our existing infrastructure.”

The Saunders area lies at the intersection of several regional-scale structural zones and coincides with very strong airborne electromagnetic and magnetic anomalies typically associated with intrusions in this part of the Toodoggone Belt.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or under acquisition.

TDG’s flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 metres of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions.

