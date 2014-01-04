Tearlach Resources drills 1,410 ppm lithium over 1.8 metres at Gabriel, Nevada

Share this article

Tearlach Resources Ltd. [TEA-TSXV; TELHF-OTC; V44-FSE] released assay results for three new core drill holes (GAB-004, GAB-005 and GAB-017) at its Gabriel project near Tonopah, Nevada, bringing the total report in phase 1 to eight out of 11 core holes.

These new holes intersected lithium-mineralized zones with intervals exceeding 1,000 ppm and grades up to 1,410 ppm. The twinned drill holes showed grades up to 61% higher in mineralized zones than corresponding Blackrock Silver (BRS) intercepts (drilled 2022). These results represent a significant milestone for Tearlach and the development of the USA Flagship Gabriel project.

Assay Highlights: All three newly reported drill holes encountered intervals over 1,000 ppm lithium. Longest intercept of lithium mineralization for the three newly reported holes is 94.2 feet: Hole – 005. Highest primary intercept grade is 703 ppm Li over 27.1 feet: Hole – 004.

Highest grade for an “Included intercept” is 860 ppm lithium over 17.6 feet, including 1,390 ppm: Hole – 005.

Each hole returned assay values (total of 5 intervals) 1,000 ppm Li, with the highest value being 1,410 ppm.

Extends Tearlach drilled mineralization to the south.

Continuity: Lithium mineralization, at a 400 ppm cut-off grade, has been intersected in each of the eight holes for which analytical results have been reported.

Geological continuity of targeted stratigraphy in all drill holes.

Reported drill core holes are within a general area of 2 km x 2.75 km.

Comparison with previous results: The lithium intercepts confirm BRS’s discovery, and the Gabriel twin holes’ confirmation drilling yielded grades 45-61% higher than the corresponding BRS holes.

The discrepancy between the TEA and BRS assays continues to justify a comprehensive re-assay program for selected BRS TN22 drill hole pulps, with results to be utilized in future resource estimation.

Bordering American Lithium Corp.’s TLC deposit, Gabriel shows similar lithium-bearing lithologic horizons and similar potential to host a significant lithium deposit immediately adjacent to a major highway, US95, and just outside of the town of Tonopah.

“The continued results are beyond encouraging, and the recent drilling of the three Tearlach twin core holes continue to yield remarkable grade increases over the corresponding Blackrock Silver drilling results, with these grades ranging from 45% to 61% higher than previous. Lithium mineralization has been encountered in all eight holes reported to date, which have spanned a significant portion of the Gabriel property, drastically increasing the original discovered mineralized area. These results have not only enhanced our team’s understanding but are in line with their evolving geological interpretations. We will now focus on understanding the minerals associated with the lithium mineralization and start driving towards metallurgical testing in the very near future. Tearlach is taking a fast-tracked approach by integrating the geology, engineering, and permitting teams early to identify key permit timelines and important decision criteria ahead to accelerate the project ahead of an initial resource estimate.” stated CEO, Morgan Lekstrom.

Tearlach has a Joint Venture agreement with Blackrock Silver on the Gabriel project and has completed 11 drill holes on the Gabriel property.

