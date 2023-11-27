Teuton Resources reports 123.0 metres of 3.51 g/t AuEq within 601.5 M of 1.40 g/t AuEq at Goldstorm Deposit, British Columbia

Share this article

Teuton Resources Corp. [TSXV-TUO; OTC-TEUTF] reported assays from Joint Venture partner, Tudor Gold Corp. [TSXV-TUD; OTC-TDRFF] for the sixth set of drill results from the 2023 work program at the Treaty Creek property. Treaty Creek is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, adjoining and on geological trend with Seabridge Gold’s KSM property and Newmont Mining’s Brucejack property.

Tudor Gold completed the 2023 drilling program with a total of 31,904 metres drilled within areas encompassing the Goldstorm Deposit (the Deposit) and the Perfectstorm Zone. The assay results reported in this release are from three drill holes that targeted the northeastern area of the deposit; however, only two were successfully completed: GS-23-176-W1 and GS-23-177. Drill hole GS-23-176 was terminated due to unfavorable deviation and was re-drilled as wedge hole GS-23-176-W1 which did reach the intended target area. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, commented: “We are very pleased to announce the continuing expansion and definition of the Goldstorm domains in the northeastern sector of the Deposit. Three of the largest mineralized domains, including 300H, CS-600 and DS5, reported excellent results from these latest drill holes. The highlight of the 2023 program is the remarkable continuation of higher grades of gold, copper and silver throughout the northern aspect of the Goldstorm Deposit. One of the best-looking mineralized areas of the deposit to date is the lower CS-600 domain within GS-23-176-W1, which returned 273.75 metres of 2.19 g/t AuEq (1.98 g/t Au, 3.30 g/t Ag, 0.15 % Cu) that includes an enriched central core that averaged 3.51 g/t AuEq (3.23 g/t Au, 5.57 g/t Ag, 0.19 % Cu) over 123.0 metres.

“An interval of higher-than-average gold values was intersected near the end of GS-23-176-W1 that was associated with narrow quartz veinlets with minor disseminated pyrite; this is interpreted to be part of the DS5 domain, which may extend to greater depths than previously thought. If possible, we may extend this hole during the 2024 drill program to determine if there is a continuation to the lower 27 meters of mineralization that averaged 2.41 g/t AuEQ near the bottom of this hole.

“The most significant aspect of GS-23-176-W1 may be the 15.0 metres of 15.64 g/t AuEq (14.89 g/t Au, 4.72 g/t Ag, 0.60 % Cu) that occurs at the core of the richest portion of the CS-600 domain . This enriched quartz stockwork in the lower part of CS-600 is a comparable-looking zone to the high-grade gold interval encountered within the CS-600 in GS-22-134, located 135 m to the west . GS-22-134 intersected 25.5 metres of 9.96 g/t AuEq. This may be related to a later mineralizing event that over-prints the CS-600 copper-gold porphyry mineralization with a discrete high-grade gold-dominant quartz stockwork system. Our technical team is examining the hypothesis that we may have an independent high-grade system that cuts both 300H and CS-600 domains.

“Including the high-grade interval, the overall larger composite of the CS-600 domain totaling 601.5 metres of 1.40 g/t AuEq is comparable to that of GS-21-113-W2 which had a composite of 732.m of 1.60 g/t AuEq. These two intercepts could now significantly contribute to the Indicated Mineral Resource for the next Mineral Resource update, which will benefit from the increased drilling density provided by this program.

“Equally impressive were the results from GS-23-177 where an enriched core of the 300H domain yielded 82.5 m of 1.92 g/t AuEq within 311.5 metres of 1.04 g/t AuEq in the upper portion of that hole. Additionally, the composite for the CS-600 domain comprised yet another long intercept of 517.5 metres that averaged 1.01 g/t AuEq , which included an enriched core that averaged 1.53 g/t AuEq (0.92 g/t Au, 5.80 g/t Ag, 0.46 % Cu) over 124.5 metres. Near the lower contact of the CS-600 domain, another enriched zone was intersected that yielded 19.50 metres of 5.70 g/t AuEq (5.41 g/t Au, 1.09 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu). The results from these two sections will add to the overall quantity of gold, silver and copper in the Indicated and Inferred categories of the next mineral resource update.”

Orion Property—Discovery of Copernicus Zone: Teuton Resources optioned its Orion property to Tudor Gold in 2016. The option was completed four years later and Tudor Gold earned a 100% interest in the property, subject to a retained 2.5% NSR in favour of Teuton. Tudor Gold subsequently spun-out the Orion and other properties to Goldstorm Metals which was listed on the TSX-V in late 2022.

Goldstorm Metal’s news release of November 27, 2023, reporting on work carried out during the field season, stated: “Within the Orion area, exploration efforts specifically targeted a new zone, known as the Copernicus, along the upper Orion Spine. The gossanous area spans a 200-metre-wide by 800-metre-long concentration of sulphide mineralization containing copper, silver, zinc, and cobalt. Within this zone, 229 samples were collected, including a 0.25 m chip sample (A0519298) that yielded 0.67 g/t gold, 320.0 g/t silver, 11.96% copper, 0.088 % cobalt, and 0.55 % zinc, as well as a 0.5 metres saw-cut channel sample (OR-23-01) that yielded 0.28 g/t gold, 226.0 g/t silver, 6.95% copper, 0.079% cobalt, and 0.37% zinc. A continuous channel sample line, comprised of six samples (OR-23-02), averaged 0.14 g/t gold, 57.0 g/t silver, 1.71% copper, 0.015% cobalt, and 0.15% zinc over 5.15 metres.

“The Copernicus Zone was traced for approximately 400 metres along the upper Orion Spine. The company has constructed a drill pad to initiate a drill program as part of the 2024 exploration program on the Copernicus Zone. Details of the proposed drilling will be determined prior to the 2024 drilling season.”

