Teuton Resources reports 200-metre step-out hole of 43.5 metres of 3.73 g/t AuEq at Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek Property, British Columbia

Teuton Resources Corp. [TSXV-TUO; OTC-TEUTF] has received assays from its Joint Venture partner, Tudor Gold Corp. [TSXV-TUD; OTC-TDRRF] in respect of the fifth set of drill results from the 2023 work program at the Treaty Creek property. Treaty Creek is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, adjoining and on geological trend with Seabridge Gold’s KSM property and Newmont Mining’s Brucejack property.

Tudor Gold has safely and successfully completed the 2023 drilling program with a total of 31,904 metres drilled within areas encompassing the Goldstorm Deposit and the Perfectstorm Zone. The assay results reported in this release are from two drill holes that targeted the northeastern area of the Goldstorm Deposit and two holes that targeted the northeastern area of the Perfectstorm Zone.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, commented: “We are extremely pleased to announce the continued expansion of our Goldstorm Deposit to the northeast. GS-23-179, a 200-meter step-out hole, has greatly enlarged the mineralized envelope. As predicted, the CS-600 system remains very robust with surprisingly high gold values in the upper portion of the domain. Although the gold-copper-silver mineralization remains consistent over very wide intercepts that yield compelling composites such as 525 metres of 1.01 g/t AuEq in hole GS-23-179, higher grade mineralization is well concentrated within core sections. The upper portion of this 525-metre interval contains an enriched section that is believed to be part of a consistent quartz stockwork system that can be traced for hundreds of metres between drill holes.

“This system has yielded an intercept of 10.07 g/t AuEq over 12.0 metres within the uppermost portion of the 223.5 metres of 1.42 g/t AuEq interval, which is part of a much longer 525-metre intercept that averaged 1.01 g/t AuEq. Notably, this 12-metre-long, high-grade gold intercept within GS-23-179 is located over 300 metres northeast from a similar gold-bearing stockwork intercept encountered in GS-23-134, which reported 9.96 g/t AuEq over 25.5 metres, including an enriched portion of 20.86 g/t AuEq over 4.5 metres.

“Further drilling is required to confirm the orientation and extent of this newly discovered stockwork zone. Our technical team believes this auriferous stockwork veinlet system is a late-stage event that overprints the CS-600 Domain. In addition, drill hole GS-23-175 intersected the DS5 Domain on the same northeastern-most section of the Goldstorm Deposit. In this hole the upper enriched gold zone of the DS5 domain contained 160.5 metres of 1.24 g/t AuEq within 241.5 metres of 1.11 g/t AuEq. The lower DS5 domain contained 81.0 metres of 1.17 g/t AuEq within 162.0 metres of 1.01 g/t AuEq. Unfortunately, this hole could not be completed due to poor ground conditions and was terminated in strong gold mineralization. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions an at depth.

“To top it all off, we had success at the Perfectstorm Zone as well. Two drill holes intersected the northeastern-most known limit of the Perfectstorm system. The stronger results from the deeper drill hole PS-23-14 on this section suggest that gold-copper-silver mineralization is gaining strength in the northwest direction. This hole intersected a porphyritic intrusive with 0.91 g/t AuEq over 40.5 metres within 139.5 metres of 0.51 g/t AuEq. The Perfectstorm system has now been drill-traced for over 1,700 metres by wide-spaced holes along the northeastern axis. The best results to-date came from the opposite end of the system in the southwestern drill hole PS-23-10, which contained 1.28 g/t AuEq over 102.15 metres. Clearly, further drilling is required in the southwestern sector of the Perfectstorm target, and beyond.”

Teuton presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns a 60% interest; American Creek Resources Ltd. [TSXV-AMK; OTCQB-ACKRF] owns the remaining 20% interest, also carried). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner.

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific Golden Triangle area of northwest British Columbia.

