Thesis Gold drills 2.29 g/t gold over 24.40 metres at Ranch project, British Columbia

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV] reported drilling results from the Thesis III zone during the spring drilling program at the 100%-owned Ranch gold-copper project, located in the Golden Horseshoe region of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Highlights include drill hole 22TH3DD002 that returned three separate intervals, including an upper interval of 6.50 metres core length of 3.27 g/t gold; drill hole 22TH3DD002 did not recover sufficient core for sampling between 11.00 and 17.00 metres hole depth. The mineralized assays on either side of the interval, suggests this interval is likely mineralized.

There was a middle interval of 16.00 metres of 0.77 g/t gold and a lower interval of 64.50 metres of 1.24 g/t gold, including 24.40 metres of 2.29 g/t gold. Drill hole 22TH3DD003 returned 25.93 metres of 0.92 g/t gold, including 7.00 metres of 1.63 g/t gold.

The Thesis III spring 2022 drill campaign was following up on 2021 discovery hole 21TH3DD012 that returned 28.00 metres of 6.07 g/t gold. Drilling has now more than doubled the strike extent of the West Zone at Thesis III to over 150 metres strike length, 185 metres vertical depth below surface, and remains open in all directions.

The mineralized zone appears to be broadening at depth, possibly related to blowouts into permeable tuffaceous units adjacent to mineralized faults. A shallow to moderate plunge of the high-grade mineralization in the Main and West zones has been recognized, and the Company will continue to test this trend along-strike for additional high-grade mineralization. Thesis Gold has completed five drill holes near the Thesis III occurrence during the spring drill program, all of which intersected anomalous gold.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented, “Drilling in the Thesis Structural Corridor continues to deliver promising results in all areas tested to-date. Multiple kilometres of prospective strike-length in this productive structural corridor remain to be tested in the upcoming summer drill campaign, in addition to multiple other untested, kilometre-scale coincident geophysical and surface geochemical anomalies, and expansion drilling targeting known mineralization. The Thesis team is very excited to share results and progress from our drill program in the coming months.”

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold Project located in the Golden Horseshoe area (Toodoggone) approximately 300 km north of Smithers.

