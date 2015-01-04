Trilogy Metals shares advance on Alaska update

6 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ-TSX, NYSE] shares advanced Thursday after the company released an update on its 100%-owned Helpmejack and Malamute projects in Alaska.

Trilogy Metals is a diversified exploration company with a focus on the Ambler mining district in northwestern Alaska. Ambler ranks as one of the richest and most prospective known districts for the discovery of world class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver as well as carbonate replacement deposits with high grade copper mineralization.

Trilogy staked the Helpmejack and Malamute claims in 2021 following an extensive target generation study using publicly available geoscientific data from the State of Alaska as well as historical exploration reports.

The company said simple, low-cost fieldwork involving stream sediment and rock sampling has outlined two target areas that are prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) and shale-hosted zinc deposits at the Helpmejack Project in the eastern part of the Ambler Schist Belt,

Zinc values of more than 3,000 ppm in stream sediments are the highest in Trilogy’s extensive regional stream sediment database and could be favourable target environment for VMS and shale-hosted deposits, the company said in a press release.

Trilogy shares advanced on the news, rising 3.1% or $0.02 to 67 cents. The shares currently trade in a 52-week range of $1.12 and 58 cents.

The Helpmejack Project is ncar, but outside of the area of interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwest Alaska which host the Arctic VMS deposit and are held by Ambler Metals, the joint venture company owned equally by Trilogy and South32 Australia Ltd. [S32-ASX, JSE, LSE, SOUHY-ADR).

The project is among several exploration projects located along the proposed route of the Ambler access road.

The Helpmejack claims cover a 12-kilometre strike length of the Ambler Schist Belt between the UKMP and South32’s Roosevelt project, which is being explored for copper and zinc mineralization.

Recommended follow-up work at Helpmejack includes ridge and spur soil sampling along with mapping, a low-cost program to find and evaluate the source of the zinc in the stream sediments.

Meanwhile, at the Malamute claim, the company said stream sampling verified anomalous levels of cobalt and copper from prior government sampling work. It said follow-up sampling and geological mapping are recommended.

The Malamute claims cover an eight-kilometre long east-west valley immediately north of the west end of South32’s Roosevelt property.

“We see upside in the Helpmejack and Malamute claims, which have relatively low holding costs but offer the potential to add value for our shareholders, in addition to the UKMP asset, especially as the United States is looking to secure domestic supplies of critical metals,’’ said Trilogy President and CEO Tony Giardini.


Share this article

More Stories

VR discovers diamonds in two separate intervals in Hole 003 at Northway, 600 metres from the discovery in Hole 001

3 hours ago Resource World

Tudor Gold launches major drill program at B.C. project

6 hours ago Staff Writer

VR Resources recovers microdiamonds at Northway, Ontario

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Kobo Resources drills 5.16 g/t gold over 11 metres at Kossou, Ivory Coast

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Basin Resources drills 0.41 g/t gold over 53 metres at Gold Basin, Arizona

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Osisko Metals drills 18.94% Zn+Pb over 28 metres at Pine Point, Northwest Territories

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

VR discovers diamonds in two separate intervals in Hole 003 at Northway, 600 metres from the discovery in Hole 001

3 hours ago Resource World

Tudor Gold launches major drill program at B.C. project

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Trilogy Metals shares advance on Alaska update

6 hours ago Staff Writer

VR Resources recovers microdiamonds at Northway, Ontario

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Kobo Resources drills 5.16 g/t gold over 11 metres at Kossou, Ivory Coast

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.