Triumph Gold samples 23.1 g/t silver at Tad Toro, Yukon

Triumph Gold Corp. [TSXV-TIG; OTC-TIGCF] reported highlights and results from the August 2023 exploration program at the contiguous Tad Toro and Big Creek properties. The properties are located 15-20 km northwest from the company’s flagship Freegold Mountain project, along the prolific Big Creek fault, and display multiple polymetallic epithermal-style soil anomalies coincident with porphyry-style alteration at the Tad Toro property and polymetallic targets at the Big Creek property.

With a focus on further refining gold targets, the 2023 program included digital compilation of historical soil geochemistry data, expansion and infill of historical soil survey grids, mapping and sampling of bedrock exposures, and logging and sampling of select historical drill holes, including hyperspectral and magnetic susceptibility measurements.

Tad Toro property highlights: Identification of several broad, multielement soil anomalies over a six km strike length, including the Main zone, Nit zone, Nit West zone and CP zone.

Subsequent expansion of the CP zone, untested by drilling, by 400 metres, with 12 of the 185 new soil samples assaying over five grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag), including TTL4-0350 with 23.1 g/t Ag, 991 parts per million (ppm) zinc (Zn) and 208 ppm lead (Pb); and TTL7-0250 with 0.12 g/t Au, 8.94 g/t Ag, 31.3 ppm antimony (Sb), 3,010 ppm Zn and 383 ppm Pb.

Discovery of a new surface geochemical anomaly at the Tad East zone, with 80 inaugural soil samples revealing 15 samples with over one g/t Ag, including TTEL4-0600 with 6.2 g/t Ag and TTEL3-0550 with 6.7 g/t Ag; and TTEL3-0550 with 107 ppm copper (Cu) and TTEL4-0600 with 188 ppm Cu.

Confirmation of porphyry-related alteration through hyperspectral analysis of 45 samples representing 430 m of historical drill core, including well-defined argillic alteration signatures at the Main zone and phyllic alteration signatures at the Nit zone, located 3.8 km apart.

Big Creek property highlights: Development of the Main zone multielement soil geochemical anomaly to three km by one km, incorporating five consecutive samples each (spaced 50 m apart), of greater than one g/t Ag, including BCL2-0750 with 2.85 g/t Ag, 204 ppm Zn and 181 ppm Pb, adjacent to BCL2-0700 with 3.1 g/t Ag, 102 ppm Zn and 50 ppm Pb.

Data compilation and interpretation identified a second multielement soil anomaly located approximately 1.5 km west of the Main zone.

The Tad Toro and Big Creek Properties are situated within the Dawson Range portion of the Tintina Gold Belt, along the highly prospective Big Creek Fault system, known for hosting Cretaceous-age gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry and associated gold-silver epithermal and skarn deposits.

Marty Henning, Principal Geologist for Triumph Gold commented, “Magnetic and radiometric surveys suggest epithermal mineralization is related to the local cretaceous aged Tad intrusion (Quartz-Feldspar-Biotite) and the likely cause for the observed mineralization and alteration.”

Rock samples collected during the program at the NIT Zone returned anomalous gold and multi- gram silver results, including 0.10 g/t gold and 0.24 g/t silver; 0.36 g/t gold and 1.82 g/t silver; 0.28 g/t gold and 4.19 g/t silver; 0.78 g/t gold, 36.80 g/t silver and 2.170 ppm zinc.

During selective re-logging and analysis of historical drill core, the 2023 program also confirmed anomalous molybdenum in multiple results from 16 previously-unsampled historical drill core intercepts from the Moly Zone including 141 ppm Mo over 1.52 metres and 166 ppm Mo over 1.52 metres in granodiorite, and 92 ppm Mo over 1.52 metres in quartz-feldspar porphyry dyke

The Big Creek property hosts a similar geochemical signature as seen at Tad Toro anomalous in silver, copper, zinc, lead, and arsenic. Big Creek also hosts a similar geological setting as Tad Toro and is situated along the Big Creek Fault and proximal to cretaceous ages intrusions. Exploration work in 2023 included infill and expansion of historical soil sampling as well as mapping and sampling of exposed bedrock. Historical exploration on the Big Creek Property has been limited, with only two phases of work undertaken in 1969-1971 and 2011-2012, including soil and rock geochemical surveys, airborne magnetic surveys, geological mapping, and induced polarization surveys.

The company qualified for and expects to receive a Target Evaluation grant for up to $50,000 at the Tad Toro property and up to $36,750 at the Big Creek properties through the 2023 Yukon Mineral Exploration Program.

Triumph Gold is a Canadian based, growth-oriented exploration and development company with a 100% owned and road accessible district scale land package in mining friendly Yukon.

The company also owns 100% of the Andalusite Peak copper-gold property, situated 36 km southeast of Dease Lake within the Stikine Range in British Columbia.

