Troy Minerals completes lidar survey at Table Mountain

Troy Minerals Inc. [CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3] has completed a lidar survey at its Table Mountain silica project near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

The high-resolution lidar survey covered approximately 1.3 km2 of the primary target zone, where previous sampling has indicated potential for high-purity silica mineralization. The detailed topographic data will be instrumental in continuing geological interpretation and future resource modelling.

Additionally, the company has submitted a total of 201 quartzite silica samples to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, B.C. The comprehensive sampling program consisted of 131 grab samples collected across the property and 70 channel samples from 67.12 metres of continuous channelling across five channels within the lidar survey area. The company will provide a detailed analysis of the sampling program results once all assays have been received and compiled.

“This combination of high-resolution lidar surveying and comprehensive sampling represents a major step forward in quantifying Table Mountain’s potential,” stated Rana Vig, CEO and director of Troy Minerals. “With over 200 samples now at the lab and detailed topographic mapping of our primary target zone complete, we are building a robust technical foundation that will guide our development strategy. The project’s proximity to existing silica operations and infrastructure continues to underscore its strategic importance as we work to position Troy as a significant player in the North American high-purity silica market.”

The Table Mountain silica project consists of 1,698 hectares located 4 km east of Golden, B.C., with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden rail yard. The property hosts up to 10 km of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 metres to 1,400 metres at surface. The project is strategically positioned near both the Moberly silica mine and the Sinova Quartz silica quarry, which exhibit economic-grade silica with a purity of greater than 99.6% silicon dioxide.

The company’s primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state and local communities.

