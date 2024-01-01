Troy Minerals drilling Tsagaan Zalaa silica project, Mongolia

Share this article

Troy Minerals Inc. [CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3] has achieved a significant milestone in its continuing development of the Tsagaan Zalaa silica project in Mongolia. With the next phase of drilling now under way, the company aims to complete the minimum 1,000-metre cumulative drill program, the required threshold for its mining licence submission.

It should be noted that the silica mineralization at Tsagaan Zalaa is either outcropping or sub-outcropping, resulting in relatively shallow drilling campaigns. The company expects to complete drilling before year-end, setting the stage for Troy’s mining licence submission.

Located strategically near the Mongolian-Chinese border, the Tsagaan Zalaa silica project continues to present robust opportunities for growth in the silica sector, driven by rising demand from green technology and other high-technology industries. The company remains focused on delivering the necessary operational milestones, aligning with its commitment to achieving first production in the coming year.

“This additional drilling is a critical step in advancing Tsagaan Zalaa to the production stage,” said Rana Vig, president and CEO of Troy Minerals. “By meeting the requirements for our mining licence, we will continue progressing towards our goal of production in 2025, ultimately generating substantial value for our stakeholders and contributing to the global supply of high-purity silica for green technologies.”

Project development milestones – Drilling completion: The completion of the 1,000-metre drill program is expected to be reached by the end of 2024, with this phase concluding the final project technical geological studies essential for licence submission.

Environmental studies completed: Project environmental field studies, inclusive of archeological and paleontological studies, were successfully completed in October 2024. Thus, final environmental reports are in progress.

Mining licence application: Completion of this targeted drilling in association with already-completed trenching, sampling and geological mapping, will facilitate the mining licence application, anticipated to be submitted promptly, allowing Troy to transition into the production stage within 2025.

Strategic project positioning: The Tsagaan Zalaa project’s proximity to a Japanese-operated silica mine underscores its favourable location to supply Asia’s burgeoning high-purity silica market.

With these advancements, Troy Minerals reaffirms its commitment to establish itself as a leading supplier in the silica industry, serving the needs of rapidly growing green energy and advanced technology sectors. The company’s operational focus on Tsagaan Zalaa strengthens its strategic objective to establish itself as a supplier of high-purity silica and target production by the second half of 2025.

Troy Minerals is advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium and rare earth industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities in both North America and Central-East Asia.

