Tudor Gold Commences 2024 Exploration Drill Program at Treaty Creek, Northwest British Columbia

Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the “Company” or “Tudor”) is pleased to announce that crews are on site preparing camp and drill locations for the Company’s upcoming 2024 exploration program at its flagship Treaty Creek Project, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia. Two diamond drills were mobilized to the project on May 7th and 8th and drilling is expected to commence on May 9th.

Phase 1 of the 2024 exploration program is expected to consist of approximately 10,000 meters (m) of diamond drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit. The primary objective of the Phase 1 drill program is to expand and upgrade the recently released Mineral Resource Estimate (news release dated April 8, 2024). Several drill holes have been designed as step-out drilling to the high-grade Supercell One (SC-1) system identified in 2023 (news release dated February 1, 2024). Supercell One is a gold dominant, quartz-sulphide, breccia-hosted structural corridor open to the northwest, north and east.

Previous drilling results from Supercell One include the following high-grade gold intercepts:

GS-23-176-W1: 15.00 m @ 15.64 grams/tonne (g/t) AuEQ (14.89 g/t gold (Au), 4.72 g/t silver (Ag), 0.60% copper (Cu))

GS-22-134: 25.50 m @ 9.96 g/t AuEQ (9.66 g/t Au, 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu) Including 4.50 m @ 20.86 g/t AuEQ (20.61 g/t Au, 1.50 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu)

GS-23-179: 12.00 m @ 10.07 g/t AuEQ (9.78 g/t Au, 1.35 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu)

Click the following links to view the corresponding SC-1 plan view map and drill sections.

Drilling will take place from two drill pads that were built last fall in preparation for this program. One drill rig is positioned just beyond the northern limit of known mineralization and the second rig is located at the northeastern boundaries of the Goldstorm Deposit. Drilling will focus on an area located between 200-250 m northeast of the current Mineral Resource limit.

Diamond Drill 1 is to be mobilized to Pad 12 (Section A) to complete three holes. Drill holes 12A and 12B will further test the 100 m down-dip extension of the CS-600 domain and the projection of the SC-1 system to the north and at depth. Drill hole 12C is an infill hole, testing the continuity and following up on the impressive results from drill holes GS-23-176-W1 ( 1.23 g/t Au, 2.93 g/t Ag, 0.12% Cu over 601.5 m ) and GS-23-179 ( 1.16 g/t Au, 2.25 g/t Ag, 0.19% Cu over 223.5 m ). Our planned hole 12C is estimated to intersect a distance of approximately 140 m east of GS-23-176-W1 and 120 m west of GS-23-179.

) and GS-23-179 ( ). Our planned hole 12C is estimated to intersect a distance of approximately 140 m east of GS-23-176-W1 and 120 m west of GS-23-179. Diamond Drill 2 is to be mobilized to Pad 13 (Section B), currently the furthest northeast step-out on the deposit to date, to complete four drill holes. All four drill holes are targeting the northeast extension of the CS-600 domain and the nested SC-1 system in a regularly spaced drill fence. Drill holes 13A and 13B are to target a northward 200-m step-out of the lower CS-600 domain to the northwest and east of drill hole GS-23-179 by approximately 120 m. Drill holes 13C and 13D are designed to increase drilling density and potentially upgrade the resource category from Inferred to Indicated in the CS-600 and DS5 domains, laterally and at depth.

Ken Konkin, President & CEO of Tudor Gold, comments: “We are very excited to begin the 2024 diamond drill hole program well beyond the known northern and northeastern limits of the Goldstorm Deposit. I would like to congratulate our field crews for completing a safe and efficient start-up of the program which is designed to pierce areas that have been identified as high-grade gold targets in the newly identified Supercell One (SC-1) breccia system. Three wide-spaced drill holes have previously intersected a tectonic structural corridor which hosts fine-grained visible native gold identified in drill hole GS-22-134 with 20.86 g/t AuEq over 4.5 m (20.61 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu) within 25.5 m of 9.96 g/t AuEQ (9.66 g/t Au, 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu). Subsequent exploration drilling intersected the same auriferous, hydrothermal, late-stage breccia zone with drill holes GS-23-176-W1 with 15.64 g/t AuEQ over 15.0 m (14.89 g/t Au, 4.72 g/t and Ag, 0.60% Cu) and GS-23-179 with 10.07 g/t AuEq over 12.0 m (9.78 g/t Au, 1.35 g/t Ag and 0.23% Cu). These three holes identified a geological target that occurs along a 400-m down-dip projection near the upper contact area of the CS-600 domain. In addition to testing the SC-1 high-grade breccia, the proposed Phase 1 drill holes are designed to expand and convert much of the inferred mineralization within the CS-600 and DS5 domains that is estimated to contain approximately six million ounces of gold-equivalent resource grading 1.25 g/t AuEq. Our concept is to add as much high-grade ounces to our current Estimated Mineral Resource of 26.9 million ounces of 1.19 g/t AuEq. With the completion of this year’s program, we expect to publish a Preliminary Economic Assessment of our Goldstorm Deposit planned for release in late Q1 or early Q2 2025.”

Quality Assurance and Control

Ken Konkin, P.Geo, President and CEO, Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the “NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project”, dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.’s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation’s Brucejack property to the southeast.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TUDOR GOLD CORP.

“Ken Konkin”

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Chris Curran

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company’s planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

TREATY CREEK – Section Areas – Plan View



GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT – Section A

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT – Section B

Goldstorm Deposit – Viewing Northwest (230°/-15)

