Tudor Gold drills 2 g/t AuEq over 258 metres at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Tudor Gold Corp. [TSXV-TUD; FSE-H56] reported the seventh and final set of drill results for the 2023 exploration program at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

The company has safely and successfully completed the 2023 drilling program with a total of 31,904 metres (m) drilled within areas encompassing the Goldstorm Deposit (the Deposit) and the Perfectstorm Zone. The assay results reported in this release are from two drill holes that targeted the northeastern area of the Deposit. Click to view plan map and cross sections.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to release the results from the last two drill holes of the 2024 drill program. We completed 33 holes this year of which eight were completed at the Perfectstorm system and 25 drill holes at the Goldstorm Deposit. The objective of the Goldstorm drilling was to convert as much of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category as well as expand the Deposit into the north where we have encountered the strongest Au-Cu-Ag mineralization to-date. Clearly the highlight of these last two holes is the impressive continuation of encountering higher Au-Cu-Ag grades than contained within our latest NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Goldstorm Deposit which hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 23.37 million ounces of AuEQ grading 1.13 g/t AuEQ and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.35 million ounces of AuEQ grading 0.98 g/t AuEQ.

“An enriched core of mineralization occurs within the 300H and CS-600 domains. Drill hole GS-23-178-W1 demonstrates this well; the gold-dominant 300H domain cut an impressive intercept of 138 metres grading 1.67 g/t AuEQ which contains a center core of mineralization that averages much higher; 3.08 g/t AuEQ over 57 metres. Down hole within the CS-600 domain, we intersected a much more impressive 258 m averaging 2.00 g/t AuEQ with an enriched center portion averaging 3.19 g/t AuEQ over 66 m. It’s important to note that we are still encountering incredibly long drill hole intercepts such as 570 m that averaged 1.21 g/t AuEQ within the CS-600 domain in hole GS-23-178-W1.

“However, we are focused on developing areas with the highest gold and copper grades of the deposit and expanding the Au-Cu CS-600 domain as a priority. We are confident that the copper content will be an important factor as we advance this project. Within the DS5 domain, our last hole GS-23-180 was unfortunately lost due to ground conditions and was abandoned in strong mineralization at depth. The final 4.75 m averaged 2.31 g/t AuEQ. A significant intercept was encountered higher in the upper part of the domain averaging 1.01 g/t AuEQ over 201 m and similarly had an enriched central portion that averaged much higher: 1.82 g/t AuEQ over 81.5 m. Hole GS-23-178-W1 increases the drilling density in a significant area of the CS-600 domain that is characterized as Inferred Mineral Resources and will support potentially converting that to Indicated Mineral Resources whereas GS-23-180 was a step-out exploration drill hole, outside the current resource model to the northeast and will add overall ounces to the next mineral resource estimate.

“Our technical team and consultants are currently updating the geological and resource model. Once our final interpretation is complete, we will plan the 2024 drill hole program. The goal is to close-off and completely constrain the entire Goldstorm Deposit so we can determine the location, shape, size and grade of all mineralized domains. When the Deposit is completely drilled-off and we have competed the final resource estimate, we plan to proceed with a Preliminary Economic Study (PEA). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth.”

The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.’s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation’s Brucejack property to the southeast. American Creek Resources Ltd. [TSXV-AMK; OTCBB-ACKRF] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TSXV-TUO; OTC-TEUTF; FSE-TFE] each have a 20% interest.

