VanadiumCorp Resources updates activities, Québec

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV-VRB; FSE-NWNA; OTC-VRBFF] provided the following update of key events.

The company is now shipping samples of its vanadium electrolyte product from its first electrolyte plant to a major international manufacturer of Vanadium Flow Batteries (VFB) for verification of technical specifications. The company expects to send further samples of its product to three other manufacturers of VFB within the next month.

VanadiumCorp has successfully completed an August fieldwork program over the Lac Doré North and Lac Doré Extension claims in Québec. The fieldwork, the associated cash payments, and assessment credits have duly satisfied the assessment obligations over the NNE strike trend of the Lac Doré Complex Layered Zone magmatic horizon that hosts the Lac Doré deposit.

The company expects to receive the work report detailing the new assessment work by next week to complete the required filings by September 21, 2024. After filing, the company’s Lac Doré, Lac Doré North and Lac Doré Extension claims groups will require no significant assessment work in 2025.

Ian Graham has resigned from the board of directors and as president of the company effective September 8. The company is considering the appropriate replacement for this role in due course.

VanadiumCorp Resource is engaged in the production of high-quality vanadium electrolytes for the expanding international market for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VFB). The company’s pilot plant facility is based in Val-des-Sources, Québec.

The company is also advancing technologies for the production of the strategic V-Ti and potentially high grade Fe located at its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects, including at its flagship Lac Doré deposit near Chibougamau, Québec.

The successful deployment of these technologies would enable stable, long-term access to the company’s deposits of critical metals, including vanadium feedstock for the production of electrolytes by the company.

