Victoria Gold drills 24.69 g/t gold over 6.5 metres at Dublin Gulch, Yukon

Share this article

Victoria Gold Corp. [VGCX-TSX] reported diamond drill and surface trench assay results received to date from the 2022 Dublin Gulch exploration program for the Lynx target, one of the high-priority on-surface/near-surface gold targets within the Dublin Gulch gold camp, Yukon. During the 2022 season, 27,215 metres of diamond drilling were completed across the Dublin Gulch claim package, inclusive of six drill holes for 1,971 metres at Lynx. In addition, 12 surface trenches totalling 936 metres were constructed and sampled as part of the continuing evaluation of Lynx.

Highlighted assay results for three fully and one partially received Lynx exploration drill holes are presented as follows: 24.69 g/t gold over 6.5 metres from 170.5 metres in LX22-037C, including 63.32 g/t gold over 2.5 metres from 172.0 metres; 2.46 g/t gold over 27.2 metres from 70.3 metres in LX22-040C, including 83.90 g/t gold over 0.5 metres from 70.3 metres; 1.89 g/t gold over 7.1 metres from 292.2 metres.

Highlighted assay results for 10 Lynx exploration trenches for which assays have been received to date are presented as follows: 1.11 g/t gold over 38.0 metres from 24 metres in TRLX22-030C; 1.06 g/t gold over 10.0 metres from 16 metres in TRLX22-031C; and 0.62 g/t gold over 44.0 metres from 22 metres in TRLX22-032C.

“Exploration at Lynx in 2022 has demonstrated consistent gold mineralization across a large target area,” commented Paul Gray, vice-president, technical services. “Through the Lynx campaign, multiple strong gold intercepts were observed and mineralization was established across 750 metres of strike length and over 300 metres in width.”

Diamond drilling in 2022 was designed to extend the previous historic drill holes by targeting the intrusive-metasedimentary contacts and structures mapped in newly constructed surface trenches. Exposures opened during the trench programs returned strongly anomalous scorodite-, bismuth- and siderite-related sulphide veins within predominantly altered granodiorite lithologies. The style of mineralization and attitude of veins are strikingly similar to those previously noted at the Olive and Raven zones.

Lynx is located centrally in the Dublin Gulch claim block, approximately 5 km southwest of Raven, the main target of Victoria’s 2021 exploration campaign, and is centred on a 400-metre-by-700-metre elliptical exposure of Cretaceous granodiorite stock that intrudes overlying metasedimentary Proterozoic Hyland group and Devonian-Mississippian Keno Hill quartzite formations.

Victoria Gold’s 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property is situated in central Yukon, Canada, approximately 375 km north of Whitehorse and approximately 85 km from the town of Mayo. The property is accessible by road year-round and is located within Yukon Energy’s electrical grid.

The property covers an area of approximately 555 km2 and is the site of the company’s Eagle and Olive gold deposits. The Eagle and Olive deposits include proven and probable reserves of 2.7 million oz gold from 133 million tonnes of ore grading 0.64 g/t gold. Based on the 2019 Eagle technical report and after adjusting for depletion through December 31, 2021, the mineral resource for the Eagle and Olive deposits has been estimated to host 207 million tonnes averaging 0.63 g/t gold, containing 4.2 million oz gold in the measured and indicated category, inclusive of proven and probable reserves, and a further 28 million tonnes averaging 0.61 g/t gold, containing 600,000 oz gold in the inferred category.





Share this article