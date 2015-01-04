Victoria Gold drills 3.5 g/t gold over 27.5 metres at Raven, Yukon

Share this article

Victoria Gold Corp. [VGCX-TSX] reported the first analytical results from the 2023 exploration campaign at the Raven deposit, part of the Dublin Gulch project, Yukon Territory.

Raven was the primary focus of this season’s exploration efforts with over 13,200 metres of diamond drilling completed. The drilling campaign consisted of systematic fence drilling to the east of the current deposit bounds coupled with exploratory drill holes around the promising high-grade mineralization identified last season in drill hole NG22-155C (20.24 g/t gold over 14.5 metres.

Victoria anticipates releasing an updated Raven mineral resource estimate after the completion of the 2023 field season, including the receipt and analysis of all results.

Assays for 16 of the 39 drill holes collared in 2023 have been received: Highlights included 7.80 g/t gold over 6.0 metres from 235.5 metres in NG23-167C; 3.03 g/t Au over 11.3 m from 256.3 m in NG23-168C; 20.20 g/t Au over 1.1 m from 292.3 m in NG23-170C; 3.45 g/t Au over 27.5 m from 239.0 m in NG23-172C; and 3.47 g/t Au over 18.5 m from 170.5 m in NG23-179C.

“A busy 2023 exploration program served to validate and expand the mineralized footprint of Raven while increasing overall confidence in the Raven deposit,” stated John McConnell, president and CEO. “With each successive season, Raven has grown in size and 2023 should prove no different as we focused exploration towards growth of the deposit along strike, particularly to the east where 2023 results underscore the development of a high-grade trend.”

During the 2023 field season, 13,220 metres of diamond drilling were completed at the Raven deposit (39 holes), along with 1,282 m of surface trenches (16 trenches), detailed structural/geological mapping and prospecting. Drilling in 2022 and 2023 tested an additional 400 metres of strike length from the 2022 resource eastern limits.

This drilling confirmed Raven mineralization over a strike length of 1.7 km. This first set of analytical results from Victoria’s 2023 exploration program represents further confirmation of the Raven mineralization and Resource model, with long intervals of gold mineralization (such as 144.0 m of 0.81 g/t Au and 78.4 m of 1.40 g/t Au) hosted within granodiorite lithologies punctuated by intervals of high-grade massive sulphide veins (such as 3.5 m of 13.68 g/t Au and 0.5 m of 135.30 g/t Au).

The results of NG23-172C and NG23-179C, together with NG22-155C, drilled during the 2022 drill campaign, demonstrate an emerging high-grade trend within the rapidly developing Raven deposit.

In conjunction with focused drilling of the Raven deposit, a suite of exploration targets across the Dublin Gulch gold camp, including Lynx, were advanced through surface trenches, soil geochemical surveys, geological mapping and prospecting during the 2023 program.

Share this article