Vizsla Silver drills 1,241 g/t AgEq over 3.9 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV; VIZSF-OTCQB; 0G3-FSE] reported results from nine new drill holes targeting the southern extension of the Napoleon vein at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project, located in Mexico. The results disclosed in this news release expand the vertical extent of the high-grade footprint by 100 metres and continue to show that additional exploration potential exists in the hanging-wall vein splays.

NP-22-300 returned 1,241 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 3.90 metres true width (mTW) (913 g/t silver, 5.28 g/t gold, 0.15% lead and 0.2% zinc), including 1,672 g/t AgEq over 0.82 mTW (1,400 g/t silver, 4.88 g/t gold, 0.27% lead and 0.32 % zinc); 1,772 g/t AgEq over 0.83 mTW (1,385 g/t silver, 6.62 g/t gold, 0.11% lead and 0.14 % zinc); and 2,641 g/t AgEq over 0.50 mTW (1,750 g/t silver, 13.75 g/t gold, 0.23% lead and 0.49% zinc).

NP-22-295 returned 990 g/t AgEq over 1.70 mTW (682 g/t silver, 3.62 g/t gold, 0.67 % lead and 2.21 % zinc) and 813 g/t AgEq over 1.41 mTW (493 g/t silver, 3.15 g/t gold, 0.85 % lead and 2.98 % zinc).

NP-22-291 returned 517 g/t AgEq over 1.48 mTW (283 g/t silver, 1.08 g/t gold, 0.65 % lead and 4.46 % zinc) and 518 g/t AgEq over 1.18 mTW (484 g/t silver, 0.46 g/t gold, 0.11 % lead and 0.90 % zinc).

“The southern extent of the main Napoleon Vein continues to be the primary target for near-term resource growth within the Napoleon Vein Corridor,” commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. “Ongoing drilling in the area continues to validate our local model of a gently plunging epithermal system to the south. We have now expanded the zone’s high-grade footprint to ~800 metres long by 400 metres down dip and it remains open at depth. Of the nine drill rigs currently turning on the property, drilling continues at Napoleon with three rigs, including one direction rig, focussed on resource expansion and conversion ahead of a resource update planned for Q4 2022.”

Infill and step-out (expansionary) drilling completed in 2021 led to an improved understanding of the controls on mineralization along the Napoleon Vein Corridor. Observations based on metal zonation and alteration continue to suggest the corridor has been tilted with the southern extent being at the top of the mineralized horizon near surface. Previously reported high-grade gold values closer to surface support the model, while results disclosed in this news release, with high silver grades and continued high gold grades, continue to validate the model. During Q1 2022, Vizsla utilized up to four drill-rigs to target this area with the objective of testing this hypothesis and expanding the resources along strike and down plunge to the south.

Today’s results serve to further demonstrate the continuity of high-grade silver and gold mineralization along the southern extent of the main Napoleon Vein, outside of the March, 2022 mineral resource boundary; expand the vertical extent of the high-grade footprint by 100 metres; and, support ongoing exploration potential of the hanging-wall vein splays. With respect to the latter, Vizsla is conducting structural interpretation and modelling of the vein splays to further plan step out drill-holes specifically designed to test mineral continuity along strike and at depth. To date, the high-grade footprint associated with the southern extent of the main Napoleon Vein has been traced over ~800 metres along strike, ~400 metres down dip and remains open at depth. Moving forward, Vizsla plans to continue expanding and infilling this high-grade zone ahead of the planned resource update in Q4 2022.

To date, Vizsla has completed over 140,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.





