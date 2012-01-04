Wallbridge drills 2.13 g/t gold over 27.50 metres at Fenelon, Quebec

Share this article

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. [WM-TSX; WLBMF-OTC; WC7-FSE] reported further positive assay results from the ongoing in-fill sampling program at its 100%-owned flagship Fenelon Gold project 75 km northwest of Matagami, Quebec. The results include additional gold mineralization and extensions to mineralized intervals in previously unsampled sections of drill core within and adjacent to Fenelon’s existing Mineral Resource Estimate footprint.

Attila Pentek, Vice President, Exploration, said, “The systematic in-fill sampling program we initiated at Fenelon earlier this year has exceeded our expectations, with a substantial number of previously unsampled drill core intervals returning assays above the cut-off grade for the existing MRE. This underscores the quality and scale of the gold mineralization at Fenelon and has allowed us to delineate wider mineralized zones and adjust our models for future resource estimates. Based on our improved understanding of the gold system, we will continue to leverage this cost-effective strategy to evaluate intervals of the previously drilled core that have the potential to host gold mineralization, but may have been overlooked in the past.”

The Company has prioritized more than 30,000 metres of previously unsampled drill core for in-fill sampling by the third quarter of 2022. This evaluation will focus on intervals that occur within or adjacent to known mineralized zones. To date, approximately 25,914 metres of previously unsampled drill core have been collected as part of the 2022 in-fill program, of which results for 19,215 metres have been received.

Highlights from the in-fill sampling program of previously unsampled drill core intervals released today include drill hole 19-0915-026 that returned 1.36 g/t gold over 34.00 metres, including 8.49 g/t gold over 0.95 metres and 3.11 g/t gold over 10.15 metres (previously released May 20, 2020), within Area 51.

FA-21-260 returned 2.13 g/t gold over 27.50 metres, including 6.91 g/t gold over 7.60 metres, which includes 51.10 g/t gold over 0.60 metres (Previously Released August 05, 2021); and 9.92 g/t gold over 1.50 metres within the Tabasco zone.

FA-19-086-W1 returned 0.86 g/t gold over 14.60 metres, including 4.06 g/t gold over 1.50 metres within the Contact zone. FA-20-113 returned 1.24 g/t gold over 12.10 metres, including 2.17 g/t gold over 5.40 metres (Previously Released May 20, 2020), within the Contact zone.

FA-20-158 returned 8.12 g/t gold over 1.50 metres within Area 51. FA-20-164 returned 17.69 g/t gold over 1.50 metres within Area 51.

The Fenelon project is located on the highly prospective Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend in Northern Abitibi, Quebec.





