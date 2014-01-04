West Red Lake Gold drills 10.34 g/t gold over 8 metres at Rowan, Ontario

Share this article

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. [WRLG-TSXV; WRLGF-OTC] reported initial drill results from its previously announced phase 1 exploration program from its 100%-owned Rowan property, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The company has received assay results from 10 of the 16 holes completed so far.

Highlights: A total of 90% of holes for which assays have been received show intervals grading >5 g/t gold.

The high-grade mineralized vein zones encountered at the Rowan Mine are in-line with expectations on gold grade, confirm the geologic model, and help to bolster the existing high-grade (9.2 g/t Au) 827,462 ounce Inferred Mineral Resource at the Rowan Mine.

Mineralized zones encountered at Red Summit NE have confirmed the Company’s thesis on the geologic model and potential controls on mineralization in this area.

Hole RLG-23-134 intersected 8.0 metres of 10.34 g/t Au, from 71m to 79m, including, 0.5m of 107.99 g/t Au, from 71.7m to 72.2m; 1m of 9.68 g/t Au, from 76m to 77m; and 1.3m of 8.25 g/t Au, from 77.7m to 79m.

Hole RLG-23-131 intersected 1.1m of 68.46 g/t Au, from 88m to 89.1m. Hole RLG-23-132 intersected 5.5m of 13.21 g/t Au, from 67.5m to 73m, including, 0.5m of 137.22 g/t Au, from 70.5m to 71m and, 1.81m of 29.04 g/t Au, from 166.19m to 168m, including, 0.5m of 104.53 g/t Au, from 166.19m to 166.69m. Hole RLG-23-139 intersected 1.1m of 48.04 g/t Au, from 21.4m to 22.5m.

A total of 14 diamond drill holes totaling 2,314 metres have been completed so far in 2023 at the Rowan Mine area and 780 metres in 2 drill holes testing targets in the Red Summit NE area.

Tom Meredith, CEO, stated, “This impressive first round of assays from the Phase 1 drilling program at the Rowan Property confirmed and expectations based on the numerous accounts of mineralization observed in drill core by our geologic team. The high-grade nature of gold mineralization at the Rowan Mine continues to impress and will undoubtedly make for an exciting drilling program as we continue to advance this high priority asset in 2023. We look forward to continuing our efforts at Rowan while delivering a steady stream of high-grade drill results to the market for months to come. While Rowan is going to remain the focus of near term drilling our team is seeing a lot of potential at the mostly untested Red Summit target area, and we look forward to returning to this area for additional drilling later in the season.”

An additional 4,000 metres of diamond drilling planned for the Phase 1 program is currently ongoing and expected to be completed on target by June 30, 2023. The focus of this drilling will be on infill and expansion within high-grade mineralized zones at the Rowan Mine resource area. It is the company’s belief that potential synergies could exist between high-grade resources at the Rowan Mine area and Madsen. Early indications suggest that the gold mineralization at Rowan could be mostly amenable to gravity separation, though additional metallurgical test work will be required to determine whether that is the case.

Upon completion of Phase 1, the company will lead directly into its Phase 2 program, which will include an additional 10,000 metres of drilling to further build on Phase 1 exploration work, as well as test newly developed targets over the remaining and highly prospective 3,100 hectare Rowan Property.

On May 18, 2023 the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Madsen Gold Mine and its associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package. WRLG also holds an expansive property position spanning 3,100 ha in the Red Lake district known as the Rowan Property, comprised of three past-producing gold mines – Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit – that are wholly owned.

Share this article