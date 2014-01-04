What China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Means

1 day ago Resource World
China has worldwide monopolistic control over the production of separated heavy rare earth elements (HREE) and the production of standard and high-operating-temperature rare earth (REE) NdFeB (Neodymium (Nd), Iron (Fe), Boron (B)) magnets.

These magnets are currently irreplaceable components critical in the manufacture of cell phones, advanced robotics, electric vehicles (EV), hybrid vehicles (HV), large and offshore wind turbines and military defense systems.

China also controls access to other REE metals, alloys, and garnets used in U.S. defense systems, medical treatments, nuclear reactors, and consumer, commercial, and industrial products. This REE monopoly provides China a dangerous point of leverage against the economic and national security interests of the U.S. and Allied nations.

This comprehensive report addresses the root causes that have created the present critical material disadvantages for the U.S. and its Allies by detailing historical factors that triggered the rise of China’s REE industry and the failed historical attempts to reverse the imbalance.

The monopoly is designed to maximize China’s geopolitical advantage, not profits. Finally, with knowledge of China’s goals and advantages, this report proffers strategies and methods the U.S. Government may implement to counter these economic imbalances.

Follow this link to read the report.

-ReleasedMay2.23

 


