Ximen Mining completes magnetic, lidar surveys at Brett project, British Columbia

Ximen Mining Corp. [XIM-TSXV; XXMMF-OTCQB; 1XMA-FSE] has completed airborne lidar and magnetic surveys at its Brett property near Vernon, southern British Columbia.

A total of 54 km2 were covered by magnetic surveys, flown at 50-metre spaced flight lines. The lidar surveys covered a total of 12 km2 and included orthophotos. Data was collected with a Phoenix Ranger lidar scanner via a manned helicopter.

The Brett epithermal gold property covers 20,000 hectares located 30 km west of Vernon. Since its discovery in 1983, a total of 160 diamond drill holes (20,945 metres) and several reverse circulation holes have been completed on the property.

Most of the drilling targeted the Main zone, where high-grade gold is hosted in quartz-carbonate veins associated with a northwest-trending fault zone in argillic and silica-altered volcanic rocks of the Eocene Penticton group. The veins locally contain visible gold and show textures characteristic of an epithermal deposit, such as bladed calcite.

Mineralized sections of the Main zone include the Bonanza zone, with the RW vein and TR-21 sections, and the Northern Extension zone. Underground exploration was done in 1995/1996, including an exploration drift, raise and sublevel development under the Bonanza zone. A surface bulk sample was mined from the RW and TR-21 zones totalling 260 tonnes grading 27.74 g/t gold (Brett NI 43-101, 2017). Parallel mineralized zones near the Main zone include the TR-1, Stockwork, 490 and Border zones.

Further from the Main zone are the New Discovery and East zones. The Gossan and West zones are large areas of altered rocks with local gold geochemical anomalies. New zones were also discovered with exploration campaigns conducted by Ximen in 2014 and 2016.

In 2022, Ximen initiated a review of all previous exploration work, generated new 3-D models of the mineralized zones, and reviewed surface and down hole geochemical results. This work will used to design further exploration drilling and exploratory surveys.

The 2022 helicopter magnetic and lidar surveys were done to provide base information for exploring for extensions to the Main and parallel zones. The magnetic results will be used to map the distribution of rock types beneath cover and identify possible demagnetized zones associated with mineralization. The lidar will be used to identify fault structures and to provide a detailed topographic base. Results will be used for generating targets for future exploration and drilling.

Ximen Mining owns a 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects ln southern B.C. Ximen’s two gold projects are the Amelia gold mine and the Brett epithermal gold project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain silver project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra silver mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain silver project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as financing the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville gold mine near Nelson, B.C., which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.





