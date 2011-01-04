Ximen Mining initiates geophysical surveys at Brett property, British Columbia

Share this article

Ximen Mining Corp. [XIM-TSXV; XXMMF-OTCQB; 1XMA-FSE] is planning to conduct airborne magnetic and lidar geophysical surveys at its Brett property near Vernon in southern British Columbia.

The Brett epithermal gold property covers 20,000 hectares and 17 mineral occurrences located 30 km west of Vernon where drilling has been delayed due to the effects of last year’s wildfire. The program for 2022 will now include a drone-based airborne magnetic survey and a helicopter lidar survey. These new surveys are being done to provide base information for exploring extensions to the Main and parallel zones.

The magnetic survey will include 487 line-km to be flown at 50-metre-spaced flight lines using a drone-MAG system, which consists of a multirotor UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) platform with a GSMP-35U potassium vapor magnetometer, and GSM-19 Overhauser base stations.

The lidar survey will consist of 54 km2 of lidar and orthophoto data to be collected with a Phoenix Ranger lidar scanner via a manned helicopter.

The magnetic results will be used to map the distribution of rock types beneath cover and identify possible demagnetized zones associated with mineralization. The lidar will be used for lineament analysis and as a detailed topographic base.

Ximen Mining owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in Southern B.C. Ximen’s two gold projects, the Amelia gold mine and the Brett epithermal gold project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain silver project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra silver mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain silver project is under an option agreement. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville gold mine near Nelson, B.C., which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings, and equipment.

